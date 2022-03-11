
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Steve O'Keefe News
thumb

The Steve O'Keefe Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Stephen Norman John O'Keefe (born 9 December 1984) is an Australian cricketer who has played for the Australia national team in Test matches and Twenty20 Internationals.Steve O'Kee

thumb

Watch: Mitchell Marsh loses his cool after bad umpiring in BBL

The quality of umpiring has already gone from bad to worse in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Several experts, commentators and even former Australian players urged Cri

thumb

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe retires after being repeatedly neglected

Declaring retirement for not being offered a fresh contract in the world of cricket is not new. Likewise, the end of another cricket player’s career was seen. Australian spinner St

thumb

O'Keefe forgets his runner! Ends in hilarious run-out

In a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at Drummoyne Oval, Steve O’ Keefe had evoked a ridiculous run out.The NSW spinner, after hurting his hamstring duri

thumb

Smith hints at playing three spinners

Ahead of the final match of the ongoing two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Australia, the Aussie skipper Steve Smith believes the Lyon-Agar-O'Keefe spin combination along

thumb

O'keefe still remembers Aftab

Australian left arm spinner Steve O'keefe has been called in the side for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood. This is the 1st time O'ke

thumb

"Thought my career was over" says O'Keefe

Australian left-arm spinner O’Keefe thought that his career was over after his suspension from New South Wales and a fine of AUD 2000 causing downfall of his career from the Aussie

thumb

Aussies name replacement for injured Hazlewood

Spinner Steve O'Keefe has been announced as the replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood to be part of Australia's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh. [বাংলায় প

thumb

Lyon hopes for match winning spin partnership with Agar

While many of the cricket fans wondering why O’Keefe had to be dropped from the side in spite of destructing India with spin wizardry, Nathan Lyon thinks the new gun Ashton Agar wo

thumb

O'Keefe-omission unlucky: Smith

Australia skipper Steve Smith has stated left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O'Keefe's omission from the squad for the Bangladesh tour as 'unlucky'.Smith's New South Wales team-mate O'

thumb

Smith defenses O’Keefe’s exclusion from Bangladesh tour

Aussie skipper Steven Smith has taken the side of the management committee on the decision to replace Steve O’Keefe with a young spinner and to heat up young Mitchell Swepson would

thumb

O'Keefe to be dropped for final Test against India?

Australia’s Pune Test hero Steve O’Keefe is under the scratchboard to be sidelined in the fourth and final Test against India in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium for Dh

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.