The Steve O'Keefe Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Stephen Norman John O'Keefe (born 9 December 1984) is an Australian cricketer who has played for the Australia national team in Test matches and Twenty20 Internationals.Steve O'Kee
Watch: Mitchell Marsh loses his cool after bad umpiring in BBL
The quality of umpiring has already gone from bad to worse in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Several experts, commentators and even former Australian players urged Cri
Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe retires after being repeatedly neglected
Declaring retirement for not being offered a fresh contract in the world of cricket is not new. Likewise, the end of another cricket player’s career was seen. Australian spinner St
O'Keefe forgets his runner! Ends in hilarious run-out
In a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at Drummoyne Oval, Steve O’ Keefe had evoked a ridiculous run out.The NSW spinner, after hurting his hamstring duri
Smith hints at playing three spinners
Ahead of the final match of the ongoing two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Australia, the Aussie skipper Steve Smith believes the Lyon-Agar-O'Keefe spin combination along
O'keefe still remembers Aftab
Australian left arm spinner Steve O'keefe has been called in the side for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood. This is the 1st time O'ke
"Thought my career was over" says O'Keefe
Australian left-arm spinner O’Keefe thought that his career was over after his suspension from New South Wales and a fine of AUD 2000 causing downfall of his career from the Aussie
Aussies name replacement for injured Hazlewood
Spinner Steve O'Keefe has been announced as the replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood to be part of Australia's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh. [বাংলায় প
Lyon hopes for match winning spin partnership with Agar
While many of the cricket fans wondering why O’Keefe had to be dropped from the side in spite of destructing India with spin wizardry, Nathan Lyon thinks the new gun Ashton Agar wo
O'Keefe-omission unlucky: Smith
Australia skipper Steve Smith has stated left-arm orthodox spinner Steve O'Keefe's omission from the squad for the Bangladesh tour as 'unlucky'.Smith's New South Wales team-mate O'
Smith defenses O’Keefe’s exclusion from Bangladesh tour
Aussie skipper Steven Smith has taken the side of the management committee on the decision to replace Steve O’Keefe with a young spinner and to heat up young Mitchell Swepson would
O'Keefe to be dropped for final Test against India?
Australia’s Pune Test hero Steve O’Keefe is under the scratchboard to be sidelined in the fourth and final Test against India in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium for Dh