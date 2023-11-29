Step Down News
Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain
Babar Azam resign from captaincy in all formats
Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach
Babar Azam set to quit from captaincy after the World Cup - Reports
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation
Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector
Shane Bond parts ways as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Shanaka likely to step down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of World Cup
David White will step down as NZC chief in August
Gavin Larsen resigns as a New Zealand selector
Chetan Sharma steps down as BCCI Chief Selector
