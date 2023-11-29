
Step Down News
thumb

Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain

TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm

thumb

Babar Azam resign from captaincy in all formats

A major development is that Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, has resigned from his position following the World Cup debacle in all three formats of the ga

thumb

Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach

Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa

thumb

Babar Azam set to quit from captaincy after the World Cup - Reports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could quit his role as captain after the team's unimpressive 2023 ODI World Cup season. Due to their lower net run rate compared to New Zealand, the Men

thumb

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday that Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as chairman of the men's and junior national selection committee.Pakistan Cricke

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a move which was later confirmed by a PCB official.Inzamam-ul-Haq,

thumb

Shane Bond parts ways as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond will part ways with Mumbai Indians as bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Wednesday, October 18. The forme

thumb

Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years

Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t

thumb

Shanaka likely to step down as Sri Lanka captain ahead of World Cup

Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka is expected to step down from leadership duties ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup. Dasun Shanaka's decision came after Sri Lan

thumb

David White will step down as NZC chief in August

David White, the longtime chief executive of New Zealand cricket, recently announced his decision to step down from his post after more than 11 years.Eleven years after being appoi

thumb

Gavin Larsen resigns as a New Zealand selector

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen has decided to step down from his position at New Zealand Cricket and take up the role of high performance director at Warwickshire County Cricket

thumb

Chetan Sharma steps down as BCCI Chief Selector

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned from his post following a covert operation by a media outlet. Sharma sent his letter of resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.Chetan Sha

