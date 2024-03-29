Soumya Sarkar News
Soumya ruled out of DPL, uncertain in Zimbabwe series
Soumya was injured while fielding in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. He injured his neck and knee. Soumya is also out of DPL due to injury. There are also concerns about
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
Soumya becomes the fastest Bangladeshi to reach 2000 ODI runs
Soumya Sarkar becomes the fastest Bangladeshi batter to reach 2000 ODI runs. He reached his milestone in the ongoing match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Soumya Sarkar hit 2000 r
Shanto's eyes on Soumya Sarkar's controversial not out decision
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka always dished up thrillers for Cricket fans. Spiced up with players and also fans. In the second T20I of 3 match T20I series was no anamoly of it. There ros
Najmul Hossain Shanto is delighted with team's performance
Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful
I always knew that Soumya is capable of playing: Hathurusingha
Soumya Sarkar played a record-breakinginnings of 169 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand and turned thingsaround. The batter who played an incredible innings is now being co
Bangladesh crash New Zealand by 9 wickets to breach the 18 match losing streak in New Zealand
Bangladesh thumped New Zealand by 9 wickets on Saturday (23rd December) at McLean Park, Napier to avoid the cleansweep. Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sakar's 3 fer
Soumya, Shoriful, Rishad's performances achievements for Bangladesh in New Zealand series
Bangladesh team went to NewZealand with great expectations. However, as always, the ODI team is not ableto benefit much in this tour of New Zealand. Having lost the first two match
New Zealand coach praises Soumya Sarkar before third ODI
Bangladesh is struggling asalways in the conditions of New Zealand. Losing the first two matches of thethree-match ODI series has already confirmed the series defeat. This time, th
Hathurusingha understands me better: Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is 'Coach's Call'. Criticismstarted with the term 'coach's call' when Soumya was out for a duck in thefirst ODI against New Zealand. What did Chandika Hathurusingha f
The innings would have felt more special if we had won: Soumya
Cricket is called the 'perfectteam game'. The chances of one or two performances changing the course of amatch are slim, especially when the format is ODI. Soumya Sarkar's lonely f
Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare
New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's