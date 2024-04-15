Shuvagata Hom News
Majestic Tushar hundred tears apart Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets
Legends of Rupganj beat Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets in the Dhaka Premier League on Monday (15th April). Towfiq Khan Tushar's blitzkrieg hundred blew away Gazi Tyres. Towfiq Khan Tusha
Shuvagata satisfied with Chattogram's performance in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers have beeneliminated from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They lost by 7 wickets toFortune Barishal in the eliminator match. Barishal sent them off and w
Shuvagata wants another T20 tournament alongside with BPL
BPL is the biggest and grandestdomestic cricket tournament in the country. This one T20 tournament isorganized in the domestic cricket of the country throughout the year. Many ofth
Shuvagata Hom to continue as Chattogram Challengers captain
Shuvagata Hom, the big name ofdomestic cricket, has been given the responsibility as the captain of ChattogramChallengers in the 10th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The
Chattogram Challengers retain Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman
The next season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is scheduled to be held in January-February next year. Theteams have started to prepare ahead of BPL. Already, the teams are bring
Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win
Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
BPL 2023: Shuvagata Hom named Chattogram Challengers captain
Apart from Afif Hossain, there isno national team player in the Chattogram Challengers squad. It was thoughtthat the leadership of Chattogram will be in the hands of Afif in the ni
The Shuvagata Hom Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shuvagata Hom was born on November 11, 1986 in Mymensing, Bangladesh. This right-handed batting all-rounder has made his name by hitting some impressive shots in first class cricke
Shuvagata stuns Khulna Tigers in last-over finish
Another cliffhanger for Minister Dhaka, this time they beat Khulna Tigers to push their play-off chances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022.Needing 11 off 6 from Thisara P
Inform Shuvagata not targeting national team return already
Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the top
Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton
Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu