Shuvagata Hom News
thumb

Majestic Tushar hundred tears apart Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets

Legends of Rupganj beat Gazi Tyres by 10 wickets in the Dhaka Premier League on Monday (15th April). Towfiq Khan Tushar's blitzkrieg hundred blew away Gazi Tyres. Towfiq Khan Tusha

thumb

Shuvagata satisfied with Chattogram's performance in BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers have beeneliminated from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They lost by 7 wickets toFortune Barishal in the eliminator match. Barishal sent them off and w

thumb

Shuvagata wants another T20 tournament alongside with BPL

BPL is the biggest and grandestdomestic cricket tournament in the country. This one T20 tournament isorganized in the domestic cricket of the country throughout the year. Many ofth

thumb

Shuvagata Hom to continue as Chattogram Challengers captain

Shuvagata Hom, the big name ofdomestic cricket, has been given the responsibility as the captain of ChattogramChallengers in the 10th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The

thumb

Chattogram Challengers retain Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman

The next season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is scheduled to be held in January-February next year. Theteams have started to prepare ahead of BPL. Already, the teams are bring

thumb

Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win

Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi

thumb

Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023

Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w

thumb

BPL 2023: Shuvagata Hom named Chattogram Challengers captain

Apart from Afif Hossain, there isno national team player in the Chattogram Challengers squad. It was thoughtthat the leadership of Chattogram will be in the hands of Afif in the ni

thumb

The Shuvagata Hom Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Shuvagata Hom was born on November 11, 1986 in Mymensing, Bangladesh. This right-handed batting all-rounder has made his name by hitting some impressive shots in first class cricke

thumb

Shuvagata stuns Khulna Tigers in last-over finish

Another cliffhanger for Minister Dhaka, this time they beat Khulna Tigers to push their play-off chances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022.Needing 11 off 6 from Thisara P

thumb

Inform Shuvagata not targeting national team return already

Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the top

thumb

Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton

Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu

