shoulder injury News
Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports

Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag

Naseem Shah undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah underwent successful surgery for his shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India starting tomorrow.Pakistan pac

Moin Khan slams PCB medical panel for Naseem Shah's injury

Former Pakistankeeper-batsman Moin Khan has blamed the national team's medical panel for not treating Naseem Shah's injury well. The retired cricketer's statement came after Naseem

Naseem Shah to undergo a surgery and ruled out for three to four months

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday provided an injury update for pacer Naseem Shah. Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out from international cricket for three to four

Naseem Shah likely to miss some matches of 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam has raised the possibility that Naseem Shah may not recover in time to take part in Pakistan's opening games at the World Cup in India. While the PCB has not released a

Ollie Pope likely to miss third Test as Brendon McCullum updates on his shoulder injury

England manager Brendon McCullum said his side will be keeping a close eye on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury as they seek to maintain their Ashes ambitions at Headingley this week.En

