Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 helps WI thump Australia by 37 runs to have a consolation win
West Indies have beaten Australia by 37 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 off only 29 deliveries and Sherfane Rutherford's 67 o
West Indies announce their 15-man squad for England ODIs
The West Indies' preparations for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have begun as the Caribbean team named a 15-player squad for next month's ODI series at home against England.
Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA
Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st
Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat
Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r
Another overseas star snubs PSL midway
The list of foreign cricketers leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL) is increasing literally each day. Caribbean cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has said goodbye to PSL after Alex Hal
Malan, Bairstow, Woakes withdraw from IPL
More England players have joined in pulling out of the remainder of IPL 2021 as a result of bubble fatigue.Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) and Chri
Twitter reacts as Sherfane Rutherford wears MI gloves
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is hosting the remaining games of PSL 2020. The ongoing edition was started on February 20 but the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus outbr
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.
Mumbai Indians trade Markande for Rutherford
Mumbai Indians have traded spinner Mayank Markande for Delhi Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The four-time champions have b