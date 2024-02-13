
Sherfane Rutherford News
Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 helps WI thump Australia by 37 runs to have a consolation win

West Indies have beaten Australia by 37 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 off only 29 deliveries and Sherfane Rutherford's 67 o

West Indies announce their 15-man squad for England ODIs

The West Indies' preparations for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have begun as the Caribbean team named a 15-player squad for next month's ODI series at home against England.

Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA

Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off

Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win

The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor

Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat

Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r

Another overseas star snubs PSL midway

The list of foreign cricketers leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL) is increasing literally each day. Caribbean cricketer Sherfane Rutherford has said goodbye to PSL after Alex Hal

Malan, Bairstow, Woakes withdraw from IPL

More England players have joined in pulling out of the remainder of IPL 2021 as a result of bubble fatigue.Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) and Chri

Twitter reacts as Sherfane Rutherford wears MI gloves

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is hosting the remaining games of PSL 2020. The ongoing edition was started on February 20 but the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus outbr

West Indies announce squads for India series

Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.

Mumbai Indians trade Markande for Rutherford

Mumbai Indians have traded spinner Mayank Markande for Delhi Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The four-time champions have b

