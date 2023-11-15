Shaheen Afridi News
Four potential players announced to replace Babar Azam as captain
After Pakistan's disappointing performance at the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam's captaincy is coming under increasing scrutiny. Former cricketers advise him to concentrate on batting
Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa
Shaheen Afridi loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a spot he had secured just last week.In the ongoing Cricket World Cup in 2023, Indian bow
Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 bowler ICC ODI Rankings
Thanks to some impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler in the world.In-form p
Shaheen Afridi become fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets
In today's high-stakes match during the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan's top bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the fastest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (
Shaheen Afridi equals multiple records with fifer against Australia
In the ongoing match between Australia and Pakistan at the ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru, Australia scored 367 runs after 50 overs.Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pro
Shaheen Afridi is excited to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was speaking ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in India at 10 different venues from October 5.Known for his pro
Shaheen Afridi wedding date revealed
The much-awaited Walima ceremony date of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, has been announced.Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi'
Harsha Bhogle warns teams to beware of Pakistan's pace trio
Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan's speedy bowling after their superb performance in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday.Famous cricket commentato
Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20
Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up
Shaheen Afridi says he can only dream of picking 600 Test wickets like Stuart Broad
Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed England pacer Stuart Broad as the legend of the game, saying he could only dream of winning more than 600 wickets in the longer forma
Shaheen Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers in the world: Stuart Broad
Former England pacer legend Stuart Broad has expressed admiration for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him one of his favorite bowlers in the world.Recently retired Eng