Shadman Islam News
thumb

Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win

The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga

thumb

I want to see batters bat six hours: Siddons unhappy with Bangladesh batters' instinct

Jamie Siddons, the batting coachof Bangladesh 'A' team and the high-performance team, is not happy with the batter'sapproach in unofficial Test matches. He said where is the proble

thumb

Sohan-Raja not left out of the team completely, Shadman not a replacement of Zakir

Bangladesh were busy with limited-overscricket for several days. This time the focus is on red-ball cricket becausethe only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will start on April

thumb

Shakib, Litton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test between hostsBangladesh and visiting Ireland. The announced squad includes regular captain

thumb

BCB Central Contract 2023: Miraz earns all format contracts, Yasir misses out

The BCB has announced the Bangladeshmen’s central contracts with several changes. 4 cricketers have been excludedfrom the previous central contract and the new 4 cricketers have go

thumb

Shadman fights but India A win big to seal series 1-0

Bangladesh 'A' team could notprevent defeat in the second unofficial Test on Friday (December 9) aftergetting a hard-earned draw against India 'A' team in the first unofficial test

thumb

BCB announces Bangladesh 'A' squad, Mohammad Mithun remains as captain

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the 14-member 'A' team squad for the first unofficial Test matchagainst the India 'A' team. Mohammad Mithun has been kept in the team as

thumb

Soumya, Naim, Sabbir called for 'Bangladesh Tigers' camp

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the second camp of the Bangladesh Tigersstarting on the 27th of this month. 29 cricketers including Sabbir Rahman, Nai

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to field against South Africa, Tamim out due to stomach issue

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has won the toss and elected to field first in the first Test of the two match against South Africa. The visitors have performed brilliantly in the

thumb

Prince wants to focus on the positives regarding the top order

Bangladesh were the more happier side at the end of Day 1 in the first Test of two match Test series against Pakistan. However, it was a horrid start for the hosts as they were stu

thumb

Shadman wants to use NCL as Pakistan series preparation

Bangladesh will start the second cycleof the ICC World Test Championship with a Test series against Pakistan at homeafter the T20 World Cup. Before that, the cricketers of Banglade

thumb

I want to play in all formats: Shadman

Left-handed batsman Shadman Islamis a regular face of the Bangladesh Test team. After his debut in 2018, he hasearned his place in the Test team with regular performances.But still

