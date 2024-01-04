Scott Edwards News
Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL
The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf
We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards
The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob
Van Meekeren's inspiring four fer and Edwards fighting fifty spring upset as Netherlands beat Bangladesh
Netherlands have upset Bangladesh by on Saturday (28th October) at Eden Gardens. Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta
Bangladesh pacers breath fire but Edwards fighting fifty takes Netherlands to 229
Netherlands have posted a below par 229 on the board on Saturday (28th October). Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta
We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game
The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea
Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match
A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi
Just want batting to click last four games: Edwards after 309-run defeat against Australia
Netherlands succumbed to amiserable defeat to Australia yesterday. The Dutch lost to the Aussies by ahuge margin of 309 runs in a match full of records. Forgetting the misery ofthi
Some records of South Africa-Netherlands match in ODI World Cup
Netherlands recorded a remarkabletriumph against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. The Proteas lost the gameafter being overwhelmed by the Dutch. As a result of the historic victo
Hopefully, few more wins: Scott Edwards after the win against South Africa
Netherlands registered amemorable win against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. In the match, theProteas were forced to bow down in front of the prowess of the Dutch. As aresult o
Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs
Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and
Sri Lanka win a thriller against Netherlands to be the table topper of super six
Sri Lanka won against Netherlands by 21 runs on Friday (30 June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Sri Lanka are just one win away from booking their tickets for the forthcoming Wor