
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Scott Edwards News
thumb

Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL

The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf

thumb

We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards

The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob

thumb

Van Meekeren's inspiring four fer and Edwards fighting fifty spring upset as Netherlands beat Bangladesh

Netherlands have upset Bangladesh by on Saturday (28th October) at Eden Gardens. Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta

thumb

Bangladesh pacers breath fire but Edwards fighting fifty takes Netherlands to 229

Netherlands have posted a below par 229 on the board on Saturday (28th October). Scott Edwards fighting 68 helped them cross 200 mark barrier. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Musta

thumb

We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game

The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea

thumb

Edwards thinks Cook's good idea about Bangladesh side will help them in match

A team's strengths and weaknessescomplement one another. Cricket players, on the other hand, are loath to exposetheir own frailties while threatening their opponents with their abi

thumb

Just want batting to click last four games: Edwards after 309-run defeat against Australia

Netherlands succumbed to amiserable defeat to Australia yesterday. The Dutch lost to the Aussies by ahuge margin of 309 runs in a match full of records. Forgetting the misery ofthi

thumb

Some records of South Africa-Netherlands match in ODI World Cup

Netherlands recorded a remarkabletriumph against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. The Proteas lost the gameafter being overwhelmed by the Dutch. As a result of the historic victo

thumb

Hopefully, few more wins: Scott Edwards after the win against South Africa

Netherlands registered amemorable win against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. In the match, theProteas were forced to bow down in front of the prowess of the Dutch. As aresult o

thumb

Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs

Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and

thumb

Shahidi: We are expecting the same that the people will come there and support us in the stadium

Afghanistan captainHashmatullah Shahidi believes that the support from the crowd will be a major boost for them in the upcoming World Cup. He also added that his batting side will

thumb

Sri Lanka win a thriller against Netherlands to be the table topper of super six

Sri Lanka won against Netherlands by 21 runs on Friday (30 June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Sri Lanka are just one win away from booking their tickets for the forthcoming Wor

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.