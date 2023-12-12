SCG News
Bangladesh beat India in the Inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnesseda dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the SCG MulticulturalCup 2023. Eight community teams, representing diverse cultures,
Honoured to be Sydney Cricket Ground's Life-member, says Steve Waugh
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)inducted 12 new life members and the list includes three of Australia’sgreatest cricket captains, Belinda Clark, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh. Theywe
MCG, SCG to host stand-alone WBBL matches in this season
The MCG and SCG will host standalone Women's Big Bash League regular season games for the first time this year to reinforce the status of women's competition.The MCG and SCG will h
SCG reveals gates name after Tendulkar and Brian Lara
Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday unveiled a set of goals named after Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. They join Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris, all New South Wales
We feel like we're playing at home: Babar
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7wickets in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) onWednesday. The team reached the final for the third time in T20 World Cup.Alt
Najmul Hossain Shanto achieves new feat
Bangladesh have faced SouthAfrica in their second match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney CricketGround (SCG). And playing this match, Najmul Hossain Shanto has achieved a
Live: South Africa bat first, both team bring in one spinner
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super12 in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Thoug
Bangladesh confident of causing upset, South Africa looking for two points
Each team of group 2 of Super 12has played one match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh are at thetop after defeating the easy opponent Netherlands. Now they will figh
Bangladesh feeling excited to play at SCG for first time
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) isone of the best cricket grounds in the world. SCG has witnessed many historicevents in cricket. But Bangladesh have never played on this ground which
Indian cricketers leave without eating after practice because of irregularities in food
India have repeatedly sufferedmismanagement after going to Australia to play T20 World Cup. Sometimeslow-quality hotels and sometimes inadequate food or irregularities in foodmanag
Persistent rain may affect AUS-NZ, IND-PAK clashes in T20 World Cup
There are two matches remainingin the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Then the main stage willbegin from tomorrow. The beginning of that thrill is feared to be