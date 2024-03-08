Sarfraz Khan News
Rohit-Gill bat England out of Dharamsala test match
India have trounced England on day 2 yet again and kept their domination going on. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries to put England under immense pressure. While debu
Ranji Trophy: Sarfraz Khan gets emotional after completing the Century in finals
Sarfaraz Khan is absolutely unstoppable at the moment. The Mumbai star scored a fighting century against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final to put his team in a stron