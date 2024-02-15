
Sarfaraz Khan News
thumb

Rohit, Jadeja sparkle with hundreds as India show domination in the first day

India finished on high after day one in Rajkot test. Dual hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India propel their innings to 326-5 after the day. Debutant Sarfaraz

thumb

Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmiri girl

Sarfaraz Khan may have beenoverlooked by the selectors when forming cricket teams to represent India timeand again, despite being in sublime touch, but he’s a winner on another fro

thumb

Indian cricket's snakes & ladders

As players of the calibre of RavichandranAshwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are being left out of matches or tours, themessage is very clear — no player in Team India can take his place

thumb

Sarfaraz Khan ruled out of Irani Cup after finger injury

Prolific Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has reportedly been left out of the Rest of India squad who will face Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup in Gwalior from March 1-5. Sarfaraz is r

thumb

Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors, he is burning them: Ashwin

The Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced the squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Testseries against Australia in early January. Sarfaraz Khan, the best

thumb

"I cried", Sarfaraz Khan breaks his silence after not being picked for Australia Tests

Sarfaraz Khan, who has playedwell recently in the Ranji Trophy, has not been called up for the Test seriesagainst Australia at home. Instead of him, Suryakumar Yadav, who has not p

thumb

Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour

The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil

thumb

Agarwal and Yash added to Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2022

Rest of India have announced a strong 15-man squad for their upcoming clash against Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra in the Irani Cup.India national cricket team opening player Maya

thumb

Sarfaraz Khan likely to make national team debut in Bangladesh tour

Young batsman Sarfaraz Khan isabout to be rewarded for his steady success in red-ball cricket and hisextraordinary accomplishments in the Ranji Trophy over the past two years. The2

thumb

Sarfaraz picks better batsman between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

It's always a easy task to find the best from the averages. But finding the best from the bests is a little bit harder and a red hot topic. Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan ha

thumb

Video: Sarfaraz Khan plays sensational scoop in Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan is known for the knack of playing smart shots during the game. We have witnessed more of his batting masterclass in crunch situation of the Indian Premier League. Dur

thumb

Sarfaraz eclipses VVS Laxman, Everton Weekes in first-class elite list

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has has etched his name in the record books for the third time in three consecutive matches. This time he has surpassed the likes of VVS Laxman, Everto

