Sarfaraz Khan News
Rohit, Jadeja sparkle with hundreds as India show domination in the first day
India finished on high after day one in Rajkot test. Dual hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India propel their innings to 326-5 after the day. Debutant Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmiri girl
Sarfaraz Khan may have beenoverlooked by the selectors when forming cricket teams to represent India timeand again, despite being in sublime touch, but he’s a winner on another fro
Indian cricket's snakes & ladders
As players of the calibre of RavichandranAshwin and Cheteshwar Pujara are being left out of matches or tours, themessage is very clear — no player in Team India can take his place
Sarfaraz Khan ruled out of Irani Cup after finger injury
Prolific Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has reportedly been left out of the Rest of India squad who will face Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup in Gwalior from March 1-5. Sarfaraz is r
Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors, he is burning them: Ashwin
The Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced the squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Testseries against Australia in early January. Sarfaraz Khan, the best
"I cried", Sarfaraz Khan breaks his silence after not being picked for Australia Tests
Sarfaraz Khan, who has playedwell recently in the Ranji Trophy, has not been called up for the Test seriesagainst Australia at home. Instead of him, Suryakumar Yadav, who has not p
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil
Agarwal and Yash added to Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2022
Rest of India have announced a strong 15-man squad for their upcoming clash against Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra in the Irani Cup.India national cricket team opening player Maya
Sarfaraz Khan likely to make national team debut in Bangladesh tour
Young batsman Sarfaraz Khan isabout to be rewarded for his steady success in red-ball cricket and hisextraordinary accomplishments in the Ranji Trophy over the past two years. The2
Sarfaraz picks better batsman between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
It's always a easy task to find the best from the averages. But finding the best from the bests is a little bit harder and a red hot topic. Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan ha
Video: Sarfaraz Khan plays sensational scoop in Ranji Trophy
Sarfaraz Khan is known for the knack of playing smart shots during the game. We have witnessed more of his batting masterclass in crunch situation of the Indian Premier League. Dur
Sarfaraz eclipses VVS Laxman, Everton Weekes in first-class elite list
Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has has etched his name in the record books for the third time in three consecutive matches. This time he has surpassed the likes of VVS Laxman, Everto