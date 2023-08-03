Saba Karim News
I think Shardul Thakur has enough capabilities to deliver with the bat: Saba Karim
Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim reckons that Shardul Thakur has all the tools and ingredients to deliver the goods with the bat as well. Shardul Thakur has been one of the im
Saba Karim lauds Rohit Sharma for his leadership skills
Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim spoke highly of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the conclusion of the second Test match between West Indies and Team India atQueen's Park Ov
Bumrah needs to be eased back into national setup keeping World Cup in mind: Saba Karim
India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has already missed plenty of big games for the country for close to ten months now. He missed the T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2022, Bord
I hope and pray for Suryakumar does well in World Cup 2022 says Saba Karim
Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim believes India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup depend on Suryakumar Yadav's form. The middle-order batsman hit 61 runs from 22 balls in th
Saba Karim encourages Ravi Bishnoi to play all three formats
Former India selector Saba Karim has backed rising leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi to play all three formats. To further clarify, he mentioned that there is no Leggie representing India i
India now have a pool of 30 players who can play for national team anytime: Ganguly
Many people in the cricket arenaare unhappy with Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim or arch-rival Pakistan’s RashidLatif’s comment on playing musical chairs for India's captains. Team India
IND vs WI: Saba Karim think Shardul Thakur needs to be clear about his role
Former wicketkeeper and batsman for the India national cricket team Saba Karim said that speed bowling star all-rounder Shardul Thakur needs to make a significant contribution with
Saba Karim names perfect replacement for Hardik Pandya in white-ball cricket
Every cricketer goes through ups and downs in his cricketing career. Currently, Hardik Pandya is one such cricketer who is going through a rough patch in his career. The fact that
We might see a big knock from Rohit very soon: Saba Karim
Specialist opening batsman Rohit Sharma's contribution to Team India has never been in doubt. The 34-year-old is the only cricketer to hit 3 double centuries in ODIs.Rohit Sharma i
England will be very challenging for Rohit: Saba Karim
Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Saba Karim reckons that the English conditions will pose a massive challenge for India's top batsman Rohit Sharma. The 33-year-old stalwart play
Siraj bowled the most brilliant spell in IPL 2021: Saba Karim
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has indeed taken his bowling to the next level. He has improved quite a lot in the death overs where he earned the
Shaw is the young Indian batsman who impressed me the most: Saba Karim
Delhi Capitals' young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw made waves in the Indian Premier League. The 21-year-old batsman hogged the limelight when he smashed 6 fours in an over off Kolk