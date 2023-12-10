Ruled out News
Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth
Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India
The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo
Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour due to elbow injury
England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against the West Indies next month. The fast bowler felt pain in his elbow while training with the tea
Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons
Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit
Maxwell suffers concussion in golf accident, out of England match – reports
Glenn Maxwell has to miss the upcoming World Cup game against England due to a serious injury. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Sta
Hasan Ali ruled out of match against South Africa
As the Green Shirts prepare for a crucial match against South Africa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Hasan Ali will not play.Fast bowler Ha
Reece Topley ruled out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Topley suffered a fracture in his le
Fakhar Zaman likely to miss match against Afghanistan
In the Green Shirts' fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 will not feature Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman.With Pakistan
Hardik Pandya to miss NZ clash due to ankle injury
India vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss Sunday's World Cup match against New Zealand due to injury, the Indian Cricket Association said on Friday.Hardik Pandya, who sustained a
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Australia clash due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, their star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the crucial ODI World Cup match against Australia, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Octobe
Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports
Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag
Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match, Reports
Team India will be without their star opener Shubman Gill in the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.After missing India's opening match in the ICC