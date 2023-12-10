
Ruled out News
thumb

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury

In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth

thumb

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of T20I series against India

The 27-year-old South African national cricket team pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the Indian national cricket team, in a majo

thumb

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour due to elbow injury

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against the West Indies next month. The fast bowler felt pain in his elbow while training with the tea

thumb

Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons

Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit

thumb

Maxwell suffers concussion in golf accident, out of England match – reports

Glenn Maxwell has to miss the upcoming World Cup game against England due to a serious injury. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Sta

thumb

Hasan Ali ruled out of match against South Africa

As the Green Shirts prepare for a crucial match against South Africa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Hasan Ali will not play.Fast bowler Ha

thumb

Reece Topley ruled out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Topley suffered a fracture in his le

thumb

Fakhar Zaman likely to miss match against Afghanistan

In the Green Shirts' fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 will not feature Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman.With Pakistan

thumb

Hardik Pandya to miss NZ clash due to ankle injury

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss Sunday's World Cup match against New Zealand due to injury, the Indian Cricket Association said on Friday.Hardik Pandya, who sustained a

thumb

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Australia clash due to knee injury

In a major blow to Pakistan, their star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the crucial ODI World Cup match against Australia, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Octobe

thumb

Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports

Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag

thumb

Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match, Reports

Team India will be without their star opener Shubman Gill in the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.After missing India's opening match in the ICC

