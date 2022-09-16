Praveen Jayawickrama News
Chameera, Kumara back in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have named a 15-memberstrong squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Friday (September 16). They havekept most of the players from the squad for Asia Cup which brought th
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 'more difficult' to bowl to, says UAE net bowler
The UAE's 19-year-old slowleft-arm orthodox bowler Jash Giyanani has got a chance to bowl at the leadingbatters in nets here in Dubai. According to him, Sri Lanka'sBhanuka Rajapaks
Jayawickrama misses the second Test due to testing positive for Covid-19
Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be missing the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. The left arm off spinner becomes the second player in thi
Live: Bangladesh bat first; Ebadot, Mosaddek in playing XI
Bangladesh have won the toss and willbat first in the last and final Test against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.In the first Test in Chattog
Bangladesh looking for first Test win against the Lankans on home soil
The first match of the two-matchTest series between host Bangladesh and visiting Sri Lanka starts on Sunday(May 15). The match will start in Chattogram at 10 am Bangladesh time.The
India in driving seat as Sri Lanka batting collapses again
India are in the real dominantposition after the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on a testingpitch in Bengaluru which offers turns and odd bounce to the bowlers from
Sri Lanka end India's winning streak with a consolation win
Sri Lanka earned a consolation win in the third ODI and the win ended India's winning streak of 11 consecutive ODIs against Sri Lanka.The ODI series between Sri Lanka and India cam
Fate of Jayawickrama's ICC nomination to be announced today
On Monday Sri Lankan bowler Praveen Jayawickrama will know whether he is ICC Player of the Month (May) or not.He is one among the other two (Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Pakist
Mushfiqur nominated for Player of the Month
For the first time since its introduction, a Bangladeshi player has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur Rahim is named alongside Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayaw
Getting 10 or more wickets on Test debut is not easy, says Jason Krejza
Before Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama's recent more than 10-wickets haul on Test debut, it was Australian right-arm spinner Jason Krejza, who achieved this feat (against India at
Jayawickrama breaks into top 50 in ICC Test rankings
Praveen Jayawickrama’s 11 for 178 on his debut Test against Bangladesh recently has earned him the place in latest ICC Test bowlers' rankings at No. 48.Jayawickrama was instrumenta
Jayawickrama thought of playing county cricket overlooking national team
Sri Lanka's newest spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s mother has revealed that Jaywickrama was considering to leave Sri Lanka for UK to play minor counties there as he was not getting