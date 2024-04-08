
Prabath Jayasuriya News
thumb

Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024

Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank

thumb

Prabath Jayasuriya's SOS to his wife paid off

Ranisha Mirando, the wife of SriLankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya's wife was not in Colombo on Friday andSaturday, i.e. during the first two days of the recently concluded Test mat

thumb

Abdullah Shafique's marathon double hundred propels Pakistan on top in Colombo Test

Pakistan dominated the entire day 3 like they did on day 1. That day with their venomous bowling and today with their batting. Abdullah Shafique led the platform with his marathon

thumb

Imam Ul Haq's calm fifty helps Pakistan chase down 131 to win the Galle test

Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first test of 2 match test series on Thursday (20th July) at Galle International Stadium, Galle. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208* hel

thumb

Pakistan on the verge of winning the Galle test despite Dhananjaya heroic

Sri Lanka started the day with 135 runs behind of Pakistan and having 10 wickets in hands. But their batters couldn’t show resistance to post an indomitable total on the board.Earl

thumb

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman keep Pakistan on track in rain irrupting day

The Galle test is in equilibrium position. A hectic day of test Cricket and there have been lots of ups and downs. First Prabath Jayasuriya stuttered Pakistan and then Saud Shakeel

thumb

Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month for April 2023

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has revealed the April 2023 recipients of the ICC Player of the Month honors.After producing match-winning performances for their respective

thumb

ICC announce nominees Players of the Month April 2023

The ICC has announced three nominees for the March 2023 Player of the Month award, including Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman, New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman and Prabath Jayasu

thumb

Sri Lanka crush Ireland to register their 100th test win

Sri Lanka absolutely thumped the Irish by 10 runs and an innings to clean sweep the visitors. With the win they registered their 100th test wins. Dual tons from Nishan Madhushanaka

thumb

Prabath Jayasuriya becomes quickest spinner to take 50 Test wickets

Sri Lankan spinner PrabathJayasuriya achieved a rare performance in Test cricket. Jayasuriya became the fastest spinner to win 50 wickets in tests. PrabathJayasuriya, who sacked Pa

thumb

Dual double hundreds and a century keep Sri Lanka in driver's seat in Galle Test

Sri Lanka started the day being well ahead of Ireland and they didn't missed the mojo as they continued to keep their truck going. They scored a record breaking 704 losing only 3 w

thumb

Ireland piles up runs before Sri Lankan openers carnage

Ireland started exactly from where they left off last day. Lorcan Tucker was knocked over by Vishwa Fernando in the earlier of the day 2. But Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher didn’

