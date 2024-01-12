
Perth Scorchers News
thumb

Jhye Richardson a doubt for West Indies series

Australia pacer Jhye Richardsongot injured while playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He won’tbe available for the rest of the season. There is also concern ab

thumb

Drop-in pitches installed at Perth Stadium ahead of Australia-Pakistan Test

The World Cup and ICC World TestChampion Australians will take on Pakistan from December 14-18 at PerthStadium, showcasing Western Australia to the world.The wicket square consists

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

Grace Harris hits a massive six with broken bat in WBBL 2023

During the Women's Big BashLeague (WBBL) match between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers, whichtook place on Saturday at North Sydney Oval, Grace Harris of the Brisbane Hea

thumb

Jhye Richardson likely to miss the BBL Finals due to injury

Perth Scorchers pacer Jhye Richardson will miss next Saturday's BBL playoff as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to miss the

thumb

Top five teams confirmed for the BBL 2022-23 knockouts

With the last two matchesfinished on Wednesday (January 25), the five teams for the knockouts have beenconfirmed in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).In the first match of the day,

thumb

Steve Smith hits maiden BBL century

Australia star batter Steve Smithplayed an explosive 56-ball 101 for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikersin the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 17). Where he hit 7

thumb

Perth Scorchers Marsh, Salt ruled out of BBL 12

International stars Mitch Marsh and Phil Salt will not feature in KFC BBL|12 as it is a massive one-two for Perth Scorchers title defense.Four-time BBL champions Perth Scorchers wi

thumb

Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis

Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla

thumb

Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test

England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year

thumb

BBL Final: Scorchers claim BBL title for record fourth time

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A spectacular strike from Laurie Evans propelled the Perth Scorchers to claim a record fourth Big Bash League title on Friday by beating the Sydney Sixers by 79

thumb

BBL: Mitch Marsh on his way play to BBL finals

Perth Scorchers star Mitch Marsh looks almost certain to play in Friday's BBL Finals at Marvel Stadium after successfully fighting his way through another training session on Wedne

