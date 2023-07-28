Papua New Guinea News
Papua New Guinea qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
As a result of their victory overthe Philippines at Port Moresby by 100 runs, Papua New Guinea have ensuredthemselves a spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by finishing in the
PNG wants to create history against Tigers
Papua New Guinea playing their first ever World Cup are eager to defeat Bangladesh and create their history. They have already announced this intention, as their cricketer Charles
Live: Bangladesh to bat against PNG, No changes in the XI
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in their clash against Papua New Guinea in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This game is a must win one for th
Bangladesh look to claim Super 12 spot against PNG
Bangladesh will be taking on Papua New Guinea in their final Qualifier game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is safe to say that a lot is at stake for the Tigers. Even a victory w
Bangladesh storm into the Super 12 after dismantling PNG for 97
Bangladesh march on to the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after brushing off Papua New Guinea. The Tigers won the contest by 84 runs, as they restricted PNG to 97 afterscor
Scotland come one step closer to Super 12 after beating PNG
Scotland take one step closer to their desired Super 12, as they beat Papua New Guinea by runs to get their second victory on the trot. Scotland successfully defend 165, after brie
Ross Taylor join PNG as team mentor
Papua New Guinea Cricket Teamhas announced the name of New Zealand run machine Ross Taylor as their team mentor for the ICC World Twenty/20. Their cricketers are vastly excited to
Oman opts to bowl in ICC T20 World Cup opener
The muchawaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kicks off from today, and it begins with thecontest between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Oman captainZeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected t
Openers guide Oman to a comfortable victory against PNG
Oman takes theopening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as they beat Papua New Guinea by 10wickets. Openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas completed the chase for Omanwith ease a
PNG captain wants to qualify for second round in T20 World Cup
Papua New Guinea are just acouple of days away to play their first-ever World Cup match in the upcomingICC T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE. Before the match, their captainAssad Vala
Watch: USA cricketer Jaskaran hits 6 sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea
It is not that easy to hit 6 sixes in an over and not many batsmen have been able to accomplish that feat. During the second ODI between the USA and Papua New Guinea, the cricket f
Key players for Papua New Guinea at T20 WC
Papua New Guinea have qualified into the ICC men’s T20 WorldCup for the first time ever. They have announced their 15-man squad for themega global event. Let us have a look into th