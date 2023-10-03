Pakistan Shaheens News
Pakistan A Team Qualifies for Semi-Final of Asian Games 2023
Pakistan Shaheens reached the semi-finals of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games after a comfortable win against Hong Kong in the second quarter-final on Tuesday.Pakis
PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games
The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that all-rounder Qasim Akram will headline the Pakistan Shaheens in the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China. The event
Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris
Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma
Pakistan Shaheens qualifies for Final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan A reached to the final of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup after the Green Shirts defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in Friday's semifinals.In a thrilling encounter at the P
Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens Darwin series on Australia tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir to captain the Pakistan Shaheens for the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, organized by Northern Te
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in Emerging Asia Cup
Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Nepal on Friday.Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket su
Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan squad in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasnamed a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which will beheld in Sri Lanka from July 14-23. Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakis
Saim Ayub added in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe tour
Left-handed first batter Saim Ayub has replaced Sahibzada Farhan in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Zimbabwe tour.Pakistan Shaheens top batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled o
PCB to appoint Aizaz Cheema as Pakistan Shaheen's head coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to appoint former cricketer Aizaz Cheema as the Pakistan Shaheens' head coach for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) i