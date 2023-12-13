Pakistan pacer News
Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as vice captain of Pakistan Test team
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Media Director Aalia Rasheed has announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test cricket tea
PCB provides updates on Naseem Shah's rehabilitation
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the final phase of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday.Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah began the
Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals why team players loaded the luggage in truck at airport
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spoke about the recent viral video of players loading their luggage onto a container truck outside Sydney airport and said they helped each other
Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali sets sights on IPL
Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the league due to India's poor bila
Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9
Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah
Shaheen Afridi loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a spot he had secured just last week.In the ongoing Cricket World Cup in 2023, Indian bow
Hassan Ali re-signs Warwickshire for County Championship 2024
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has re-signed Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali for the upcoming 2024 County Championship season.Warwickshire have agreed a deal with Hassan Ali to bring t
PCB provides updates on Ihsanullah's injury
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today released an injury update on Ihsanullah, a promising young pace bowler from Pakistan, who was out of action due to an elbow injury.Ihsanullah
Haris Rauf Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of England match, Reports
According to a spokesman for the cricket team, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has reported pain in his ribs and is currently undergoing diagnostic tests to find out the exact caus
Hassan Ali achieves ODI milestone match against New Zealand
Pakistan medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Al