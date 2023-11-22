Pakistan Opener News
Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq set to tie knot this month
Pakistan's cricket opener Imam-ul-Haq is set to tie the knot after the 2023 ICC World Cup. The celebrations begin on November 23rd in Lahore, with the Nikkah ceremony on November 2
Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the
Fakhar Zaman sets a new record for fastest century for Pakistan in the World Cup
In the ongoing crucial World Cup match against New Zealand, which is a must-win for the green shirts, Fakhar Zaman has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring the fastest hundred for
There will be a new Pakistani team in Chennai, says Imam-ul-Haq
Opener Imam-Ul-Haq on Sunday promised that a new Pakistan team will take the field after two World Cup defeats against Afghanistan.The Pakistan World Cup caravan has moved to Chenn
Fakhar Zaman likely to miss match against Afghanistan
In the Green Shirts' fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 will not feature Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman.With Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Australia clash due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, their star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the crucial ODI World Cup match against Australia, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Octobe
Abdullah Shafique achieve a unique Record on World Cup Debut
Abdullah Shafique became the first Pakistani to score a century on his World Cup debut when he scored a rescuing 113-run innings against Sri Lanka.World Cup debutant for Pakistan A
Imam ul Haq joins Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023
Colombo Strikers have signed opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming Lanka Premier League season. The Pakistan cricketer has replaced Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tuck
Junaid Khan criticizes Imam-ul-Haq for making unnecessary comments
Renownedfast bowler Junaid Khan has responded to a recent comment by Imam-ul-Haq about Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris during the New Zealand Series.Pakistani fast bowler Junaid
Fakhar Zaman innings was really special, admits NZ captain To Latham
Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham was very impressed with Fakhar Zaman's innings (180 not out) in which Pakistan crossed a record total with the greatest of ease.In the second ODI betwe
Fakhar Zaman sets multiple records in second ODI against NZ
Fakhar Zaman played a marathon knock of 180 unbeaten to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory in game two of the series PAK vs NZ ODI, setting several records in the process.Duri
Fakhar Zaman breaks Babar Azam's ODI record
Fakhar Zaman smashed a third straight century to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Saturday's second one-day international.Fakhar Zaman became the fastest Asi