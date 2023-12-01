Pakistan Chief Selector News
PCB announces selection panel to assist chief selector Wahab Riaz
The PCB has confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as advisory members to the chief selector Wahab Riaz.The PCB ha
Wahab Riaz provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Hasnain
Pakistan cricket team's newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz gave an injury update on injured pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Ihsanullah during a press conference on
PCB appoints Wahab Riaz as Pakistan new Chief Selector
Former left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the new chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.Former Pakistan fas
Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez in contention for chief selector Job
Former Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir called on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today
PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently approved the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq from his post as Chairman of the National Selection Committee and the Junior Selection Committe
PCB named Tauseef Ahmed as interim chief selector
Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed has been appointed as the national team's temporary chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), taking up the role left vacant by the resigna
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday that Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as chairman of the men's and junior national selection committee.Pakistan Cricke
Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector
Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a move which was later confirmed by a PCB official.Inzamam-ul-Haq,
Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
Pakistan Cricket Selection Committee chairman and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has urged the Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan and said that the two teams should play a series
Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Mohammad Hafeez lead candidate to become Pakistan's new chief selector
Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is one of the lead contender to become the national team's chief selector after completing the team's ongoing tour of Sri La
Mohammad Wasim takes a hilarious dig at Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan chief voter Mohammad Wasim threw a cheeky jibe at former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a Twitter trend in which he shared his top picks for his favorite actor, a