Nottinghamshire News
Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire
Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl
Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in Stuart Broad's honor
Trent Bridge is the hometown ofEngland's former star fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad retired after playing thelast Ashes. He holds the record of taking eight wickets in an innings
Samit Patel decides to leave Nottinghamshire after 22-year career
Former England all-rounder SamitPatel has stated that he would be leaving Nottinghamshire at the conclusion ofthe current season. The 38-year-old cricketer has been with the team f
Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in the first over in vitality T20 Blast
Shaheen Afridi was sensational in the T20 Blast game between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham Bears. He took four wickets in the first over of Birmingham's innings.Shaheen Afridi bow
Shaheen Afridi dismisses Jos Buttler with an unplayable yorker in T20 Blast
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler in the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The delivery was so good that Jos Buttler could no
Shaheen Afridi joins Nottinghamshire for T20 Blast
Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for their 2023 Vitality Blast campaign. Afridi will join Colin Munro as one of the club's two T20 overseas pla
Covid restrictions force Karunaratne to decline English county offer
Sri Lankan Test captain DimuthKarunaratne has cancelled his plan to go to England to play the County matchesthis season. The 33-year-old opening batsmanwas invited to play for the
England pacer Harry Gurney announces retirement at 34
England and Nottinghamshire pace bowler Harry Gurney has announced his decision to retire from the sport at the age of 34. Some fans were of the notion that he should have played f
Watch: Vihari takes a one-handed screamer on his County debut
Warwickshire roped in the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari last week. Earlier, the English county team added that the all-rounder is likely to take part in the champ
Vihari signs with Warwickshire, likely to represent county team next week
Warwickshire have recruited the services of Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari. The English county team added that the all-rounder is expected to take part in the championship whi
Turned down big county contract twice to fight Kargil War: Shoaib
Former Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Akhtar has made a habit of making headlines by making all the new surprises. That continuity is still going on. This time he commented on the 19
Alex Hales to make a comeback in England national team?
England’s newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood has talked about the possible return of England batsman Alex Hales and said that still Hales has a lot of opportunity to enter into