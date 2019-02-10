New Zealand vs India 2019 News
New Zealand clinch series win after last over drama at Hamilton
New Zealand clinch T20I series win after beating India by 4 runs in a last over thriller.India's tour of New Zealand has come to an end with the end of the three-match T20I series.
Rohit becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is
India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma scripted history today as he became the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He now has 2288 runs to his fruitful T20I career with 4 centuries, which
India outsmart Kiwis to level 1-1 in the T20I series
New Zealand might have started the T20I series with an 80-run victory over the Indians but the visitors replied back in style to level the series 1-1. New Zealand won the toss and
Watch: Daryl Mitchell's controversial dismissal in the 2nd T20I
New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell was given put on a controversial manner in the ongoing second T20I against India at Eden Park.New Zealand are currently hosting a three-match T20
Kiwis blew India away in 1st T20I
There are so many areas that India need to fix before they play the next T20I. What a performance from the hosts! They dominated the visitors in all aspects of the game and hence e
Watch: Dinesh Karthik takes a WOW catch
How good it is to see some of the iconic catches when you are a spectator? It is not that easy to take a blinder and that too close to the boundary rope but India's Dinesh Karthik
We would be looking to win T20I series, says Dhawan
A huge amount of confidence is looming around India's circle after 4-1 ODI series win over New Zealand as they go roaring into the T20I series as favourites. The hosts, on the cont
Guptill ruled out of T20I series against India
New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a back injury.The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand have come to an end wi
Watch: Chahal asks Rohit to place him at no.3 position
Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rohit Sharma to promote him self to the no.3 batting position in a video interaction between them.The five-match ODI series between India
Would have batted 2nd if the series was alive, says Rohit
Indian interim captain Rohit Sharma had the hiccups in the fourth ODI as his side was slumped to a humiliating defeat at the hands of the hosts which also ended Rohit's 12-match un
Clinical India takes 4-1 finish at Wellington
All-around performances from Indian players resulted in a 4-1 finish for them in the ODI series against New Zealand.The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand have com
Watch: Dhoni deceives Neesham with his smart work behind the stumps
Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni once again did a smart work behind the stumps to dismiss James Neesham in the fifth ODI.The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand have c