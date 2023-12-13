New Captain News
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Shoaib Malik to captain Sialkot in National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik is making his comeback to domestic cricket and will represent Sialkot region in the National T20 Cup after a long a
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia, Reports
Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will take over from the inju
Hayley Matthews to captain the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 09
Hayley Matthews will lead the Melbourne Renegades this season, taking on the role after captain Sophie Molineux was ruled out for the entire season as she continues to recover from
Suryakumar Yadav likely to lead India against Ireland in T20I series
T20I-ranked No. 1 batsman Suryakumar Yadav could be asked to manage Team India during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, with management considering resting all-rounder Hard
Shadab Khan lead as PCB names squad for Afghanistan T20I series
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and named Shadab Khan captain of the Sharjah tour.Pakistan have
Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed Aiden Markram as new captain for 2023 IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have selected Aiden Markram as their new captain for the upcoming 2023 IPL season. Markram had recently guided the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their first SA 20 t