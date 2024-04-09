Nepal Cricket News
Nepal unveiled their T20 World Cup jersey
The T20 World Cup is just a few days away. This season is going to start from 1st June in USA and West Indies. Nepal unveiled their upcoming World Cup jersey.The teams are preparin
Spot-fixing in Nepal cricket, two players arrested
Nepal's two internationalcricketers have been arrested for spot-fixing in the recently concluded NepalT20 League played in the county. According to highly placedsources in Nepal, s
Nepal star leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping a minor
The skipper of the Nepal cricket team, Sandeep Lamichhane, is embroiled in a heated controversy over allegations of raping a minor. The incident came to light after the 17-year-old
Khadka will be sadly missed, says Nepal coach Dav Whatmore
Paras Khadka, who has announcedhis retirement from international cricket will be solely missed on the field ofplay, believes Nepal coach Dav Whatmore. On Tuesday, the 33-year-oldal
Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka retires from international cricket
Nepal’s former skipper andcountry legend Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from all formats ofinternational cricket. He confirmed the news through histwitter handle. The 33
Sandeep Lamichhane completes century of wickets in T20s
Leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has become the first Nepali bowler to complete hundred wickets in Twenty20 cricket.He reached into the milestone against Malaysia in the ACC Eastern
15-year-old Kushal Malla breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 29-year record
Nepal’s Kushal Malla suddenly found out that he was about to make his international ODI debut. But he had so little time to join the squad that he could not tell his schoolmates.Of
Nepal's Anjali Chand dedicates World record performance to her late father
Nepal's 25-year-old Anjali Chand is very happy with her history making performance.On Monday, while playing against Maldives women's team in the first South Asian Games Championshi
Paras Khadka ton lifts Nepal to historic ODI series win
Paras Khadka slammed the first ever international ODI century by a Nepal batsman.Khadka, the captain of the side, stole the limelight to be the star of the show in his country’s fi
A team bowled out for 14, lowest total in T20I
The China women’s cricket team recorded the lowest total ever in Twenty20 Internationals after they were bowled out for a paltry 14 runs.In the Thailand Women’s T20 Smash tournamen
Nepal outclassed by Netherlands in maiden ODI
The ODI debutants - Nepal - capitulated against spin as they failed to chase 190 runs target given by the Netherlands in their maiden One Day International cricket played at the Am
Nepal to make ODI debut against Netherlands
Nepal will play their first two ODIs against Netherlands on the 1st and 3rd of August, confirmed on 23 May. The two matches will take place at as-yet-undisclosed venues in the Neth