Nazmul Hassan Papon News
Shakib to return for Bangladesh Test team
Following an extended absence, Shakib Al Hasan returns to action for theTigers. Shakib will rejoin the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka,assuming all proceeds according t
"If Salahuddin is interested, BCB has no objection to make him national team coach"
England all-rounder Moeen Ali isplaying BPL again for Comilla Victorians, this time coached by MohammadSalahuddin. This coach has enviable success in BPL. Moeen, impressed by Salah
Nannu, Bashar to get new BCB roles
Two former captains MinhajulAbedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar Sumon are getting a new place in the BCBdespite losing their place from the selection panel of the national team. Bothof
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Sri Lanka series
Shakib Al Hasan will not beavailable for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka due to an eye problem.Shakib has asked the board for leave for this series, it is only a matter
Shakib becomes Mashrafe's partner in Parliamentary Standing Committee of Sports Ministry
Many people want to see Shakib AlHasan as Sports Minister in the future. Whether their wish will be fulfilled ornot, only time will tell. For now, the world's best all-rounder has
I will be the best BCB president in the history of Bangladesh: Shakib
'I want to be BCB president, nota minister.' Shakib Al Hasan himself said this in an interview during theelection period. Being a member of parliament, the ministry is no longer a
Nazmul Hassan Papon becomes Minister of Youth and Sports
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon getting a place in the new cabinet, this news isold. Now it is known which ministry he is getting responsibility. The cu
Someone from among the directors of the board will be the president: Papon
Youth and Sports Minister and BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon said that if someone new becomes the BCBPresident, it will be from the Board of Directors. No one outside the board
Papon opens up about his resignation rumour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon got a seat in the newly formed cabinet after theNational Assembly elections. He took oath as Youth and Sports Ministerye
Papon, Mashrafe, Shakib - 3 Bangladesh cricket icons win parliamentary seats with big margin
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon, former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and currentcaptain Shakib Al Hasan all contested from Bangladesh Awami League in t
Shakib will play till 2025: BCB president
The performance will not tell,Shakib Al Hasan's age is 36. However, it is not a lie that the bones aregetting old, it is time to stop playing. How many more days will Shakib, who i
Tamim requests to exclude him from BCB central contract
Tamim Iqbal has been away frominternational cricket for quite some time. After getting fit before the WorldCup, Tamim did not play in the World Cup due to various complications. Th