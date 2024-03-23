
Nazmul Hassan Papon News
thumb

Shakib to return for Bangladesh Test team

Following an extended absence, Shakib Al Hasan returns to action for theTigers. Shakib will rejoin the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka,assuming all proceeds according t

thumb

"If Salahuddin is interested, BCB has no objection to make him national team coach"

England all-rounder Moeen Ali isplaying BPL again for Comilla Victorians, this time coached by MohammadSalahuddin. This coach has enviable success in BPL. Moeen, impressed by Salah

thumb

Nannu, Bashar to get new BCB roles

Two former captains MinhajulAbedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar Sumon are getting a new place in the BCBdespite losing their place from the selection panel of the national team. Bothof

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Sri Lanka series

Shakib Al Hasan will not beavailable for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka due to an eye problem.Shakib has asked the board for leave for this series, it is only a matter

thumb

Shakib becomes Mashrafe's partner in Parliamentary Standing Committee of Sports Ministry

Many people want to see Shakib AlHasan as Sports Minister in the future. Whether their wish will be fulfilled ornot, only time will tell. For now, the world's best all-rounder has

thumb

I will be the best BCB president in the history of Bangladesh: Shakib

'I want to be BCB president, nota minister.' Shakib Al Hasan himself said this in an interview during theelection period. Being a member of parliament, the ministry is no longer a

thumb

Nazmul Hassan Papon becomes Minister of Youth and Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon getting a place in the new cabinet, this news isold. Now it is known which ministry he is getting responsibility. The cu

thumb

Someone from among the directors of the board will be the president: Papon

Youth and Sports Minister and BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon said that if someone new becomes the BCBPresident, it will be from the Board of Directors. No one outside the board

thumb

Papon opens up about his resignation rumour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon got a seat in the newly formed cabinet after theNational Assembly elections. He took oath as Youth and Sports Ministerye

thumb

Papon, Mashrafe, Shakib - 3 Bangladesh cricket icons win parliamentary seats with big margin

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon, former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and currentcaptain Shakib Al Hasan all contested from Bangladesh Awami League in t

thumb

Shakib will play till 2025: BCB president

The performance will not tell,Shakib Al Hasan's age is 36. However, it is not a lie that the bones aregetting old, it is time to stop playing. How many more days will Shakib, who i

thumb

Tamim requests to exclude him from BCB central contract

Tamim Iqbal has been away frominternational cricket for quite some time. After getting fit before the WorldCup, Tamim did not play in the World Cup due to various complications. Th

