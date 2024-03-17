Naveed Nawaz News
Nawaz: It will be a level playing field for both teams
Sri Lanka coach Naveed Nawaz spoke before the decider between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.While speaking about the bowling of the two matches, Naveed said, "Of course we did not bowl
Pathum Nissanka released from Sri Lanka squad
Sri Lanka's top-order batterPathum Nissanka has been released from the present squad for the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan.According to the top sources inthe Sri Lanka Cricket
Shadab helps Pakistan to keep Pakistan's semi-final hopes alive
Pakistan have beaten South Africaby 33 runs in the crucial Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup onThursday (November 3). They have kept the hope of the semifinals alive wi
Shanaka retained captaincy for Asia Cup: Squad has no newcomers
Dasun Shanaka will continue tolead the Sri Lanka T20I team. The 30-year-old all-rounder has been retained tolead the team for the upcoming Asia Cup.According to the sources in theS
Stuart Law, Wasim Jaffer favourites to become Bangladesh U-19 team coaches
Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. However, the last edition wasn’t good for the Tigers as they wereknocked out in the quarter-final stage. Coach Naveed Nawaz, who won t
If Shakib did not play, it would be a big advantage for us: Karunaratne
Sri Lanka captain DimuthKarunaratne said earlier that they have plans for Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib’s availabilityfor the Chattogram Test was in doubt until yesterday. So, the Lankan
Shoriful, Joy are the future legend of Bangladesh cricket, says Naveed Nawaz
Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. Two members of that team Shoriful Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy arenow in the Bangladesh Test team. They won the World Cup under the co
I am sure he will rock there: Akbar Ali confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winningcaptain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach NaveedNawaz will be successful in his new journey. The 48-year-old ex-left ha
No quarantine restrictions for Sri Lankan players in Bangladesh tour
The squad members leaving on 8thMay in a commercial flight will not be required to undergo any room quarantine,a top BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) official said. Speaking exclusiv
Naveed Nawaz gets early release from BCB to join Sri Lanka's national team
Former Sri Lankan batter NaveedNawaz got an early release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).According to the highly placedsources in the BCB, the 48-year-old Nawaz, who was o
BCB extends contract with U-19 coach
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contracts of Bangladesh Under-19 head coach Naveed Nawaz.The BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed that the board has d
BCB to renew contract with U-19 coaching staff
Bangladesh have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the first time in country’s cricket history after defeating the defending champions India. The backbone their unprecedented succe