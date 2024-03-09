Muttiah Muralitharan News
James Anderson reaches the 700 test wickets milestone, only pacer to reach the feat
James Anderson has reached the 700 test wickets milestone and became the third bowler in the history of Cricket to touch the feat, also he's the one and only pacer to have 700 test
Muttiah Muralitharan wants IPL team from Kerala
Sri Lanka’s legendary spinner MuttiahMuralitharan intends to encourage the sport of cricket in the state of Kerala,and as a result, he believes that Kerala ought to have a side com
Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner: Muralitharan
The Indian spin-bowling attackhas been praised by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking on JioCinema, Muralitharan claimed that India's excellent spin bowling assault ha
Adam Zampa equals Muralitharan's record of most wickets in World Cup
Adam Zampa equaled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday, November 19. In the final of the 2023 edition against
I won't be making the next World Cup: Starc
Mitchell Starc, Australia'ssecond-most successful bowler in the ODI World Cup, has confirmed that theongoing World Cup will be the last World Cup of his career. He may play cricket
Muralitharan picks three favourites teams to win the ODI World Cup 2023
World cricket's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharanpredicts that India, Australia and England are the top contenders to win the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin o
Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800' to be released on October 6
Sri Lanka's legendary cricketerMuttiah Muralitharan's biopic "800" will be released on 6th October.This was revealed by Sethumadhavan, one of the three directors of theproduction c
Sachin Tendular invited to unveil Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic trailer '800'
India's legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar has been invited to attend the unveiling of MuttiahMuralitharan's biopic- 800. On Tuesday, the trailer of Muralitharan'sbiopic will be r
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
Shakib Al Hasan makes another record in international cricket
Shakib Al Hasan writes a newworld record in the second ODI against Afghanistan on July 8 (Saturday). Shakibreached the milestone of 400 wickets at home by dismissing Afghanistan op
Muralitharan predicts India-England to be World Cup finalists
The ICC (International CricketCouncil) invited the world's highest Test wicket-taker, Muttiah Muralitharan,and India's former aggressive batter Virender Sehwag to launch the 2023 W
Milestone for Shakib Al Hasan as he surpasses Shane Warne
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has achieved another feat during the third ODI against India inChattogram on Saturday (December 10). He surpassed Australia’s legendary b