Multan News
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf invites Jay Shah to attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to attend the opening match of the Asia Cup.Pakistan Cricket B

Opening ceremony of PSL 8 will held in Multan

The report states that the opening ceremony and first game of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13th. The first matches will be played simultaneously in Multan and Karachi.M

James Anderson receives a warm welcome in Multan after 17 years

Veteran England pacemaker James Anderson was welcomed to Multan with a 17-year memory of him.Anderson last toured Pakistan with the England team in 2005.England fast bowler James A

PAK vs ENG: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan hold Test series

Ben Stokes' side will open the Tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5 before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host t

Pak vs Eng: T20 series set to be played in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding upcoming T20 matches between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Lahore and Multan, well-informed sources have revealed.LAHORE:

Babar Azam and his men are ready to face the challenge of West Indies

When Pakistan and the West Indies meet in Multan tomorrow (Wednesday), it will mark the start of a new era for Pakistani cricket as the city hosts international cricket after 14 lo

PAK vs WI 2022: West Indies arrives in Multan Pakistan for ODI series

MULTAN: The West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to play three ODIs against the home side as part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches at Multa

WI Vs PAK – Babar Azam thinks positive Pakistan can beat West Indies and the warmth

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam Wednesday was hoping to beat the Heat as well as the touring West India team to earn vital points en route to qualifying directly for next

PSL shifts to Multan, Rawalpindi

After getting a flying start in Karachi and Lahore in spite of a couple of controversies, the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) action is now set to shift to Multan and Rawalpind

