Mosaddek Hossain News
thumb

Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win

Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In

thumb

Towhid Hridoy's blistering 125 thrashes Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs

Abahani Limited thrashed Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs on Wednesday (27th March). Towhid Hridoy's blistering century and Jaker Ali Anik's fifty drove Abahani to 320. In reply, Mosadde

thumb

The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour

thumb

9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category

21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o

thumb

Mosaddek wants 'sporting wickets' in country

Bangladesh's World Cup campaignwas a disappointment. The team's performance was so disappointing that it wasdifficult to get a place to play in the Champions Trophy. As a result, e

thumb

Taskin, Shoriful, Mosaddek, Qadir in Durdanto Dhaka for BPL 2024

Bangladesh’s two in-form pacers currently-Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will play for new franchise Durdanto Dhaka inthe upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

thumb

We will try to give our 100 percent effort on the field: Mosaddek before 'unofficial' DPL final

This year’s edition of the DhakaPremier League (DPL) is near the end. The current champions Sheikh JamalDhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited are going to meet in the unofficial final

thumb

Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023

Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w

thumb

India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran

After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t

thumb

Superb India A take full control after Bangladesh A batting disaster

At the end of the first day ofthe unofficial first Test between Bangladesh A and India A, the visiting team finishedthe day with a lead of 8 runs. The hosts Bangladesh failed massi

thumb

Shakib reluctant to see Mosaddek as part-time bowler

T20 cricket requires at least 5bowlers to complete an innings. Since the early days of cricket, many teamsused more than five bowlers. But Bangladesh's current T20 team has a diffe

thumb

I think the run-out was one of the turning points: Shakib

Bangladesh won a thrilling matchagainst Zimbabwe today in Brisbane in ICC T20 World Cup. There was no way totell who was going to win until the last ball of the match. Pic: Twitter

