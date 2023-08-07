Montreal Tigers News
Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA
Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023
Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada
The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar
Chris Lynn stars in Montreal Tigers' win
Montreal Tigers triumphed over Toronto Nationals at the TD Cricket Arena by 23 runs after a wet outfieldforced a delayed start, reducing the match to six overs a side. Fans were tr
Afif Hossain to play for Litton Das' Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada
Bangladesh all-rounder Afif Hossainhas joined another Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das’ team Surrey Jaguars inGlobal T20 League Canada. Although Shakib Al Hasan left Canada and trav
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st
Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman to officiate in Global T20 Canada
There are not many famous umpiresof Bangladesh in international cricket. Masudur Rahman Mukul is one of thosewho are doing well in recent times. Now he is going to do umpiring in a
Tickets now available for Shakib-Litton's matches in GT20 Canada
Tickets sales have commenced fromMonday for the highly anticipated third season of the Global T20 Canada thatreturns after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus. The marquee tournam
GT20 Canada 2023: Complete list of players, teams and coaches
The player draft for themuch-awaited Global T20 Canada 2023 was held in a hybrid-form on Tuesday night,14th June in Mumbai with representatives from each franchise joining fromdiff