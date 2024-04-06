Mohammed Siraj News
IPL 2024: Watch - Mohammed Siraj smashing monstrous sixes during nets session ahead upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals
The pace sensation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj has caught the spotlight after smashing a few sixes during the practice session ahead of the clash against Rajasth
IPL 2024: Aakash Chopra picks three RCB players to watch out for in next game against PBKS
Former KKR cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked the three RCB players to watch out for in the upcoming game against PBKS, which is scheduled to be played tonight at M Chinnaswamy Sta
Watch: Mohammed Siraj makes a mess of Babar Azam's stumps with a stunning delivery
India's right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj got rid of Pakistan captain Babar Azam with a gem of a delivery during the 30th over of Pakistan's innings at Narendra Modi Stadium in
Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list
The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace
"Siraj's donation to unsung heroes more important than his performance"
Indian fast bowler MohammedSiraj's decision to dedicate his Player of the Match award in the Asia Cupfinal has won the hearts of many. "I want to give this cashprize (USD 5000) to
Wanted Siraj to bowl 10 overs but trainer stopped him: Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was a happy man after the team's Asia Cup title triumph against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lanka were left in tatters in their own backyard as they suffe
"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen" - Siraj wins hearts with his incredible gesture
India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj drew plaudits for his exceptional bowling performance against Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The right-arm fast b
Mohammed Siraj's lethal bowling display earns India 8th Asia Cup title
India have chased down Sri Lanka’s51-run target to win the Asia Cup 2023 title with ease on Sunday (September 17)in Colombo. A shambolic batting display from Sri Lanka sums up the
Sri Lanka all out for 50 in Asia Cup final, Siraj makes a record with career-best 6 wickets
A shambolic batting display from SriLanka sums up the first innings of the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September17) in Colombo. The hosts are bowled out for just 50 runs in just
Mohammed Siraj is currently the star in India’s pace bowling unit, Ishant Sharma
Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma labelled Mohammed Siraj as the best pacer in India's squad at the moment. He added that the effects of Jasprit Bumrah depend
Kapil Dev chips in with valuable advice for Mohammed Siraj
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has come up with valuable words of advice for Mohammed Siraj. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain reckons that the right-arm pacer gets carried away
Mohammed Siraj ruled out of upcoming ODI series against West Indies
In the latest development, India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies cricket team. The right-arm paceman was part of