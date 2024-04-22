Mohammad Siraj News
Siraj is against the Impact Player rule
After Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketer Mohammad Siraj has also taken a stand against the impact player rule. The difference between the batsmen and the bowlers is very clear in this
Siraj is a champion bowler : Lara
Mohammad Siraj's time in IPL is not going well. This right-handed pacer failed to take wickets in addition to being expensive. All things considered, Siraj should be rested for a f
Jaiswal's magnificent hundred propels India to the driving seat of Rajkot test
India's day as they're leading England by 322 runs after day 3 in Rajkot test. Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent hundred and four fer from Mohammad Siraj aided India topple England af
India crash South Africa as they win the second test by 7 wickets to square the series
The shortest test match of all time in the history of 146 years test cricket have it’s result just in the 1.5 day. India beat South Africa by 7 wickets. Mohammad Siraj's 6 wicket h
Flurry of wickets in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in the first day of second test
An absurd day of test cricket came to an end as the first day of the test match between South Africa and India saw a total 23 wickets fallen. Mohammad Siraj's onburst bundled South
Keshav Maharaj becomes No 1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became the No. 1 bowler in ODIs ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the top, he overtook Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Indian pacers breath fire in a horror evening in Mumbai as Lankans bundle out for 55
India steamrolled over Sri Lanka as they beat Sri Lanka by a mammoth margin of 302 runs on Thursday (2nd November) in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored fift
Kuldeep Yadav praises Bumrah and Siraj have taken pressure of spinners
Top Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav credits pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for his unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2023. Kuldeep Yadav stressed that the pacers' incredi
ICC reveals the Player of the Month nominees for September 2023
Two Indian stars and a consistent England batsman have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2023.The International Cricket Council (ICC) ann
Mohammad Siraj regains the number one ODI rank
India’s pace ace Mohammad Siraj became the number 1 ODI bowler yet again. His rampage spell [6-21] against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final dismantled the hosts for a measly 50, whi
Siraj's firing spell tears apart Sri Lanka to hand India another Asia Cup
India obliterated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2023. Mohammad Siraj bowled a spell for the ages as he took only 16 balls to take a fifer in ODI's and bundled Sri Lan
Mohammad Siraj approached corrupt report during India-Australia series
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reported to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) a "corrupt approach" by a man who wanted inside information after losing big money betting.Star