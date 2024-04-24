
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mohammad Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin News
thumb

Bangladesh chief selector reveals reason behind Saifuddin's inclusion in preparation camp squad

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in Bangladesh’s preparation camp squad for Zimbabwe seriesand in line to make a return for the national team after a long time.He pl

thumb

No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc

thumb

Saifuddin's glorious 92* thumps Rupganj by 6 wickets

Mohammedan Sporting Club crashed Legends of Rupganj by 6 wickets on Monday (25th March). Shamim Patwary's fifty drove Rupganj to 178 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Ankon's d

thumb

Playing well is more challenging now: Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin became man ofthe match after winning the match for Abahani Limited in DPL. Saifuddin contributedwith bat and ball in the match to beat City Club. According to Sa

thumb

Saifuddin not in a hurry to make comeback for national team

Bangladesh all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin was not on the field at the start of the BPL. When he returned frominjury, the return was eye-catching. However, Saifuddin was not included

thumb

I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim

Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is

thumb

Tamim Iqbal's fantastic 71 thumps Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs

Fortune Barishal thumped Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs on Wednesday (14th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Tamim Iqbal's fantastic 71 off only 45 deliveries help

thumb

Saifuddin to miss first phase of BPL 2024

Pace bowling all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin of the national team has been suffering from injuries for a longtime. He was ready to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with high hope

thumb

Saifuddin, Avishek, Ashiqur return to country after successful treatment

Mohammad Saifuddin, Avishek Dasand Ashiqur Zaman have returned home after successful treatment. They arrivedat Dhaka's Hazrat Shah Jalal Airport on Tuesday morning.Saifuddin was su

thumb

Saifuddin, Abhishek, Ashiqur coming back to country after taking injections in Aspetar

Bangladesh national teamall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been struggling with injuries for a longtime. The same is the case with young all-rounder Avishek Das and pacerAshiqur Za

thumb

Mohammad Saifuddin feels bad about World Cup unavailability

Bangladesh pace bowlingall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is going to Qatar to get treatment for injury.The battle for his recovery will begin once he has completed his treatment andre

thumb

Saifuddin to take treatment at Aspetar Hospital where Neymar being treated previously

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) is sending Mohammad Saifuddin abroad for treatment to determine theinjury's most recent status. Next week, the medium-pace bowling all-rounderwill

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.