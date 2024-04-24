Mohammad Saifuddin News
Bangladesh chief selector reveals reason behind Saifuddin's inclusion in preparation camp squad
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in Bangladesh’s preparation camp squad for Zimbabwe seriesand in line to make a return for the national team after a long time.He pl
No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc
Saifuddin's glorious 92* thumps Rupganj by 6 wickets
Mohammedan Sporting Club crashed Legends of Rupganj by 6 wickets on Monday (25th March). Shamim Patwary's fifty drove Rupganj to 178 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Ankon's d
Playing well is more challenging now: Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin became man ofthe match after winning the match for Abahani Limited in DPL. Saifuddin contributedwith bat and ball in the match to beat City Club. According to Sa
Saifuddin not in a hurry to make comeback for national team
Bangladesh all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin was not on the field at the start of the BPL. When he returned frominjury, the return was eye-catching. However, Saifuddin was not included
I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim
Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is
Tamim Iqbal's fantastic 71 thumps Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs
Fortune Barishal thumped Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs on Wednesday (14th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Tamim Iqbal's fantastic 71 off only 45 deliveries help
Saifuddin to miss first phase of BPL 2024
Pace bowling all-rounder MohammadSaifuddin of the national team has been suffering from injuries for a longtime. He was ready to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with high hope
Saifuddin, Avishek, Ashiqur return to country after successful treatment
Mohammad Saifuddin, Avishek Dasand Ashiqur Zaman have returned home after successful treatment. They arrivedat Dhaka's Hazrat Shah Jalal Airport on Tuesday morning.Saifuddin was su
Saifuddin, Abhishek, Ashiqur coming back to country after taking injections in Aspetar
Bangladesh national teamall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been struggling with injuries for a longtime. The same is the case with young all-rounder Avishek Das and pacerAshiqur Za
Mohammad Saifuddin feels bad about World Cup unavailability
Bangladesh pace bowlingall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin is going to Qatar to get treatment for injury.The battle for his recovery will begin once he has completed his treatment andre
Saifuddin to take treatment at Aspetar Hospital where Neymar being treated previously
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) is sending Mohammad Saifuddin abroad for treatment to determine theinjury's most recent status. Next week, the medium-pace bowling all-rounderwill