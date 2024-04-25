
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mohammad Rizwan News
thumb

Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of New Zealand series

On Wednesday, April 24, thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Mohammad Rizwan has been ruled out ofthe next two games of the series against New Zealand. It is believed that dur

thumb

PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

thumb

Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists

Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr

thumb

Afridi shares his view on new Captain

If the captain has to change, then why not Mohammad Rizwan? Why Babar Azam again? Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the team, raised such questions about the change in the capta

thumb

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen register their name for The Hundred 2024

England-based franchise tournamentThe Hundred will start from July 23 this year. Pakistan stars- Babar Azam, MohammadRizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have registered their name for

thumb

The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour

thumb

Litton not want to blame Rizwan for slow batting

Comilla Victorians have climbedto the 3rd place in the table with a great win of 34 runs against Khulna Tigersin the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the match, Comilla's Pakist

thumb

Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7

When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric

thumb

I stay with Mohammad Rizwan a little more: Jaker Ali

Mohammad Rizwan, is also loved bymany for his philosophical dialogue with cricket. Rizwan is now in Bangladeshto play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Comilla Victorians.

thumb

Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand

In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9

thumb

Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

Mohammad Rizwan is one ofPakistan's most consistent batters. He has been performing well for a longtime. Pakistan appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team after BabarAza

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.