BPL 2024: Durdanto Dhaka include Mohammad Irfan in the squad
Pakistan's 41-year-old left-armpace bowler Mohammad Irfan has been recruited by Durdanto Dhaka for theremainder of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Irfan will be in the squadfo
BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad
Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger
The Mohammad Irfan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Irfan is a Pakistani cricketer and probably the greatest player in international cricket. He was born on June 6, 1982.When bowling from 7ft 1in, the left arm Pacer manages
Peshawar fielded with 10 men in PSL's second eliminator
Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi had a strange experience on Tuesday (June 22) against their match against Islamabad United due to the controversial decision of the
Irfan explains reasons behind ending Gambhir's career
Remember Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Irfan? In the Indo-Pak series in 2012, Gautam Gambhir was bamboozled by the bowling of Irfan. Irfan had just made his international cricket
Irfan informs he's not dead
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the death of Pakistan's deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan. But news of the death of international cricketer Mohammad Irfan spread through
Kamran supports Umar Akmal, terms three-year ban as 'very harsh'
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal for three years for keeping a secret after receiving a fixing offer.However, two of his teammat
Sarfaraz dropped, Pakistan announce squad for Australia tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced their 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series and two-match Test series against Australia, starting November 3. Chief Selector Misb
I terminated Gambhir's white-ball career, claims Irfan
Cricket has seen some of the greatest rivalries since its inception and among all, India vs Pakistan stands cut above the rest of other rivalries because of its nail-biting drama t
Trinbago ascend top of point table, powered by McCullum
Trinbago Knight Riders joined Jamaica Tallawahs at the top of the point table with a 4 wicket win against Barbados Tridents.Former Kiwi hard hitter Brendon McCullum fought back wit
Irfan's record breaking spell fails to save Patriots at Bridgetown
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered competent win in the sixteenth match of CPL 2018.Mohammad Irfan ruled over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ batsmen but Brandon King oversh
Shahzaib Hasan's ban increase one to four years
Reports from Lahore revealed on Friday stated that an independent adjudicator named Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan increased the ban on cricketer Shahzaib Hasan to four years in connec