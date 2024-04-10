Mohammad Hafeez News
RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez
A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac
Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Pakistan's T20I Squad Selection " R.I.P "
Former Pakistan captain and ex-Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has voiced his concerns following the announcement of the 17-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series ag
Hafeez still waiting for salary from PCB
After the last ODI World Cup, Mohammad Hafeez was appointed as the director of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He served as an assistant head coach in the series against Australia and
Hafeez blames franchise cricket for Pakistan team's recent failure
Apart from the Indian PremierLeague (IPL), the participation of Pakistani cricketers in franchise leagues ofdifferent countries is very common. All in all, a large number of cricke
Hafeez defends decision of resting Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Hafeez, the director ofthe Pakistani team, has justified the choice that Pakistan made to line upwithout the leading fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third Test matc
It doesn't really matter: Cummins responds to Hafeez's comment
Pakistan lost to Australia by 79runs in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Despite being in a good position, inthe end, Pakistan lost. However, Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez claime
We played better cricket as a team: Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez declared Pakistanto be "the better team" immediately after Pakistan was defeated byAustralia by 79 runs in the second test match that took place at the MCG.In a thr
Hafeez blames 'inconsistent umpiring' and 'technological curse' for MCG Test loss
According to Mohammad Hafeez, thedirector of the Pakistani squad, "inconsistent umpiring" and the"curse" of the decision review technology were the factors thatprevented Pakistan f
Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasmade the role of the coach a musical chair. One coach in this tour and anothercoach in the next tour. A new member has been added to Pakistan's
Salman Butt fired 24 hours after being hired as a consultant
Salman Butt has been sackedwithin 24 hours of his appointment as Pakistan's selection consultant. Chiefselector Wahab Riaz announced his removal on Saturday. Wahab cited externalpr
Hafeez reveals his conversation with Amir and Imad
Pakistan's newly appointed teamdirector and coach Mohammad Hafeez has revealed details of his conversationswith former cricketers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir. Hafeez said he perso
PCB announces management of Pakistan team for Australia tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test tour to Australia, scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will pl