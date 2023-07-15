MLC 2023 News
Anderson, Shadab power San Francisco Unicorns to victory over MI New York in MLC
In a riveting Major League Cricket 2023 game, the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) defeated MI New York (MINY) by 22 runs on Friday at Grand Prairie Stadium.Shadab Khan played a pivota
ICC limits four overseas players in all new T20 leagues
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has sanctioned a limit of four international players (whether current orretired) in all new T20 competitions, with the remaining seven spots
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
Los Angeles Knight Riders confirm Sunil Narine as captain for MLC 2023
The Los Angeles Knight Riders have announced Sunil Narine as their captain for the first edition of US-based Major League Cricket, set to begin on Friday July 13th.Sunil Narine wil
Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players
Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer
MLC 2023 announce experienced match officials for inaugural season
Major League Cricket (MLC) has unveiled its elite panel of 11 match officials for the highly anticipated debut of America's first franchised professional cricket league.Major Leagu
San Francisco Unicorns signs Haris Rauf and Shadab khan for Major League Cricket 2023
Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan and speedster Haris Rauf will feature in the first season of upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC 2023).Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder S
Knight Riders signs Russell, Narine, Roy and Ferguson in Los Angeles for MLC
The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed star players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and Jason Roy from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the inaugural seas
Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC
The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam
Jason Roy set to terminate ECB contract to play Major League Cricket in USA
England's top players, including Jason Roy, are considering the possibility of completing contract extensions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to accept lucr
Mumbai Indians own New York franchise in Major League Cricket
Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, today announced the proposed addition of a fifth cricket franchise - MI New York - to the growing New York-based MI #OneFamily
Major League Cricket 2023 draft, Players, Venues all you need to know
The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will begin later this year on July 13 with the first round of player draft take place yesterday.Major League Cricket, America's premie