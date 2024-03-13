
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner News
thumb

Rachin Ravindra wins sir Richard Hadlee award of 2023

Kiwi young gun Rachin Ravindra has won the best Cricketer award of New Zealand 2023. On Wednesday New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has given prizes to the best T20I, ODI, test and p

thumb

Mahedi showed his class in all three matches: Santner

Bangladesh could not win the T20Iseries against New Zealand. In the last match of the series, New Zealand beatBangladesh by 17 runs. The series ended in a 1-1 tie.Bangladesh's off-

thumb

Santner praises Bangladesh pace trio

Bangladesh's New Zealand tour ofmany 'firsts' has finally come to an end. Bangladesh won one match each in ODIand T20I series. Although there was a chance to win the series in T20,

thumb

Tough series overall: Santner after the third T20I win against Bangladesh

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17runs in the third T20I. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is still notsatisfied. Rain hit two of the three-match series. One was abandoned. In t

thumb

Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears

thumb

Credit should be given to Bangladesh: Santner

The start of the T20I series hasbeen like a dream for Bangladesh. The Tigers got a historic win by defeatingNew Zealand by 5 wickets in the first match of the series at Napier. As

thumb

We’re expecting another hard-fought series: Santner

After the ODI series in NewZealand, Bangladesh is waiting to take the field in the T20I series. The Tigersare now very happy after defeating the Kiwis in the last match of the ODIs

thumb

Williamson, Jamieson excluded from squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Captain Kane Williamson will notplay the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis will enter the field in thethree-match T20I series without New Zealand's limited-overs captain. P

thumb

An outstanding 70* run stand between Phillips and Santner helps Kiwis level the series

New Zealand won the second test by 4 wickets on Saturday (9th December) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Glenn Phillips unbeaten 40* helped Kiwis chase down a tric

thumb

It's going to be a challenge to take lead, says Santner

15 wickets fell on the first dayof the Dhaka Test. Where the spinners picked up all 14. New Zealand is undersome pressure to bat in the first innings in Mirpur's spin paradise.Bang

thumb

It's probably not a great option: Santner about Mushfiqur's dismissal

Bangladesh's experienced batterMushfiqur Rahim suffered a strange dismissal in the Dhaka Test. He became avictim of rare out of cricket obstructing the field. A storm of discussion

thumb

New Zealand get success on first day applying Bangladesh spinners' techniques

The spin is dominating from thefirst day of the Dhaka Test. 15 wickets fell in one day. At the end of theday's play, New Zealand is behind Bangladesh by 117 runs.Bangladesh won the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.