Rachin Ravindra wins sir Richard Hadlee award of 2023
Kiwi young gun Rachin Ravindra has won the best Cricketer award of New Zealand 2023. On Wednesday New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has given prizes to the best T20I, ODI, test and p
Mahedi showed his class in all three matches: Santner
Bangladesh could not win the T20Iseries against New Zealand. In the last match of the series, New Zealand beatBangladesh by 17 runs. The series ended in a 1-1 tie.Bangladesh's off-
Santner praises Bangladesh pace trio
Bangladesh's New Zealand tour ofmany 'firsts' has finally come to an end. Bangladesh won one match each in ODIand T20I series. Although there was a chance to win the series in T20,
Tough series overall: Santner after the third T20I win against Bangladesh
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17runs in the third T20I. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is still notsatisfied. Rain hit two of the three-match series. One was abandoned. In t
Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears
Credit should be given to Bangladesh: Santner
The start of the T20I series hasbeen like a dream for Bangladesh. The Tigers got a historic win by defeatingNew Zealand by 5 wickets in the first match of the series at Napier. As
We’re expecting another hard-fought series: Santner
After the ODI series in NewZealand, Bangladesh is waiting to take the field in the T20I series. The Tigersare now very happy after defeating the Kiwis in the last match of the ODIs
Williamson, Jamieson excluded from squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Captain Kane Williamson will notplay the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis will enter the field in thethree-match T20I series without New Zealand's limited-overs captain. P
An outstanding 70* run stand between Phillips and Santner helps Kiwis level the series
New Zealand won the second test by 4 wickets on Saturday (9th December) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Glenn Phillips unbeaten 40* helped Kiwis chase down a tric
It's going to be a challenge to take lead, says Santner
15 wickets fell on the first dayof the Dhaka Test. Where the spinners picked up all 14. New Zealand is undersome pressure to bat in the first innings in Mirpur's spin paradise.Bang
It's probably not a great option: Santner about Mushfiqur's dismissal
Bangladesh's experienced batterMushfiqur Rahim suffered a strange dismissal in the Dhaka Test. He became avictim of rare out of cricket obstructing the field. A storm of discussion
New Zealand get success on first day applying Bangladesh spinners' techniques
The spin is dominating from thefirst day of the Dhaka Test. 15 wickets fell in one day. At the end of theday's play, New Zealand is behind Bangladesh by 117 runs.Bangladesh won the