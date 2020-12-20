
Minister Group Rajshahi News
thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI

Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o

thumb

Chattogram pick seventh win, Rajshahi await play-off confirmation

Gazi Group Chattogram have picked their seventh win in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They have beaten Minister Group Rajshahi by 36 runs in their last league stage match at Mirpur.Rajshahi,

thumb

Abu Jayed ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Fortune Barishal camp have hit with an injury blow as their one of the main pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has been ruled out of the tournament. Barishal are in contention for play

thumb

Parvez ton trumps Shanto in 221 chase

The best T20 match at the SBNCS, Mirpur? It might be. It is two hundreds from two promising batsmen as Fortune Barishal have eclipsed Minister Group Rajshahi's 220 with eight wicke

thumb

Shanto hits 109, falls to hat-trick man Kamrul

The first innings of Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Rajshahi has been a complete highlight package as Kamrul Islam Rabbi bagged a hat-trick following Najmul Hossain Shanto's sm

thumb

Abu Jayed picks up injury in T20 Cup clash against Rajshahi

In the 15th match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament, the two teams at the bottom of the points table, Minister Group Rajshahi and Fortune Barishal, have faced each other. Barisal f

thumb

We were more defensive: Shanto after defeat against Khulna

After a great start in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Minister Group Rajshahi have lost its way in the middle of the tournament. They lost four matches in a row which created a doubt ove

thumb

Mahmudullah shines with bat and ball in Khulna's fourth win

Minister Group Rajshahi have taken a fourth straight loss in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, the latest defeat being a margin of five wickets to Gemcon Khulna at Mirpur. While Shakib Al

thumb

Rajshahi disappointed with Ashraful's performance

There is no big star in the team, so former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful seems to have taken away all the lights of the Minister Group Rajshahi. But he has failed miserably

thumb

Rajshahi 'wholeheartedly' want Mashrafe

Minister Group Rajshahi have approached Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to play in the league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup.    Mashrafe was not named in the players' draft but BCB (Bangladesh

thumb

The three Alis guide Dhaka to second win

Beximco Dhaka have won their second match on the trot as they beat Minister Group Rajshahi by 25 runs in Friday's evening clash in Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Mirpur.Rajshahi have taken

thumb

Changes in T20 Cup timings for Bangladesh football team

Friday's (December 4) matches of Bangabandhu T20 Cup will have earlier starts than the scheduled as Bangladesh football team will take on Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers.T Sports

