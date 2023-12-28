
MCG News
thumb

Play delayed at MCG as third umpire gets stuck in lift

The second Test of the Australia-PakistanTest series is underway in Melbourne. Pakistan managed to score 264 runs inresponse to Australia's 318 runs in the first innings. Shaheen S

thumb

Cricket Australia launches Multicultural Action Plan

Cricket Australia (CA) hasreleased its Multicultural Action Plan to create further engagement andinclusion in all areas of Australian Cricket and continue the game’s mission tobe a

thumb

MCG to transform into a Cricket Mela for Australia-Pakistan Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia (CA) is gearingup to infuse vibrancy into the upcoming Boxing Day Test by unveiling aspectacular Pakistan Fan Zone outside Gate 4 of the iconic Melbourne CricketG

thumb

MCG, SCG to host stand-alone WBBL matches in this season

The MCG and SCG will host standalone Women's Big Bash League regular season games for the first time this year to reinforce the status of women's competition.The MCG and SCG will h

thumb

Pakistan-India could play Test series in Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest game format since 2007, wi

thumb

Warner rates his MCG double-century as one of his best

Australia star cricketer David Warnerthinks his brave double century at the MCG in his 100th Test was his greatestinnings overall. On Tuesday, against South Africa, Warner ended an

thumb

Spidercam hits Anrich Nortje during Boxing Day Test

Cricketers are often injured bythe ball hitting their body on the cricket field. But this time South Africa'sAnrich Nortje was struck by the flying spidercam while fielding on the

thumb

Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats

The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed

thumb

MCG-like wicket suit for Boland in Adelaide

Victoria's Scott Boland is likely to return to Australia's Red Ball starting XI after the unfortunate injury of Test skipper Pat Cummins in the first Test against the West Indies i

thumb

We are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years: Buttler

England’s T20 World Cup journeystarted by defeating Afghanistan. They lost their next match against Ireland.England's semi-final was in jeopardy when the match against Australia wa

thumb

MCG all set for mouthwatering final between England and Pakistan

When England were in Pakistan beforethe T20 World Cup, after defeat to England, Saqlain Mushtaq mentioned it as ‘Qudratka nizam’ which means ‘laws of nature’. It’s the fortune for

thumb

Babar wants to utilise powerplay to win the final

Pakistan and England are facingeach other in the T20 World Cup final tomorrow at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To win the title, both teams will haveto give their all. Pakistan c

