MCG News
Play delayed at MCG as third umpire gets stuck in lift
The second Test of the Australia-PakistanTest series is underway in Melbourne. Pakistan managed to score 264 runs inresponse to Australia's 318 runs in the first innings. Shaheen S
Cricket Australia launches Multicultural Action Plan
Cricket Australia (CA) hasreleased its Multicultural Action Plan to create further engagement andinclusion in all areas of Australian Cricket and continue the game’s mission tobe a
MCG to transform into a Cricket Mela for Australia-Pakistan Boxing Day Test
Cricket Australia (CA) is gearingup to infuse vibrancy into the upcoming Boxing Day Test by unveiling aspectacular Pakistan Fan Zone outside Gate 4 of the iconic Melbourne CricketG
MCG, SCG to host stand-alone WBBL matches in this season
The MCG and SCG will host standalone Women's Big Bash League regular season games for the first time this year to reinforce the status of women's competition.The MCG and SCG will h
Pakistan-India could play Test series in Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking the possibility of hosting a test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest game format since 2007, wi
Warner rates his MCG double-century as one of his best
Australia star cricketer David Warnerthinks his brave double century at the MCG in his 100th Test was his greatestinnings overall. On Tuesday, against South Africa, Warner ended an
Spidercam hits Anrich Nortje during Boxing Day Test
Cricketers are often injured bythe ball hitting their body on the cricket field. But this time South Africa'sAnrich Nortje was struck by the flying spidercam while fielding on the
Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats
The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed
MCG-like wicket suit for Boland in Adelaide
Victoria's Scott Boland is likely to return to Australia's Red Ball starting XI after the unfortunate injury of Test skipper Pat Cummins in the first Test against the West Indies i
We are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years: Buttler
England’s T20 World Cup journeystarted by defeating Afghanistan. They lost their next match against Ireland.England's semi-final was in jeopardy when the match against Australia wa
MCG all set for mouthwatering final between England and Pakistan
When England were in Pakistan beforethe T20 World Cup, after defeat to England, Saqlain Mushtaq mentioned it as ‘Qudratka nizam’ which means ‘laws of nature’. It’s the fortune for
Babar wants to utilise powerplay to win the final
Pakistan and England are facingeach other in the T20 World Cup final tomorrow at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To win the title, both teams will haveto give their all. Pakistan c