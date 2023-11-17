match officials News
ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final
Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A
Match Officials announces for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals
Rod Tucker will feature in his 100th ODI in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the
ICC announces match officials for ODI World Cup 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 20 match officials for the league round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.All umpires from the Emirates Eli
MLC 2023 announce experienced match officials for inaugural season
Major League Cricket (MLC) has unveiled its elite panel of 11 match officials for the highly anticipated debut of America's first franchised professional cricket league.Major Leagu
PCB announce match officials panel for 2023/24 season
The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced its panel of match officials for the 2023-24 extended cricket season, which will see the return of regional and departmental cricket afte
Match officials for Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test announced
During the coronavirus epidemic,the ICC allowed Test matches to be conducted with home umpires to reduce therisk of travel. Coronavirus has been eradicated by everyone's efforts, a
PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series
Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P
PCB names match officials for HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced match officials and a star-studded commentary panel for the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The Pakistan Cricket
All female Match Official announced for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa will have an all-female lineup of match officials, which will be a milestone in the game.The International Cricket Council has co
Match officials announced for Pakistan v England Tests
Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the match control teams for the three matches of the ICC World Test Championship between Pakistan and Eng
Match Officials announced for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
The appointment of ICC officials for the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals has been announced. Referees Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will play on the field during the 20
PCB Announce Match Officials for Pak & Eng T20i series
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the match officials for the T20I home series against England, which is due to start on September 20.Muhammad Javed Ma