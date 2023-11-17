
match officials News
thumb

ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A

thumb

Match Officials announces for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals

Rod Tucker will feature in his 100th ODI in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the

thumb

ICC announces match officials for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 20 match officials for the league round of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.All umpires from the Emirates Eli

thumb

MLC 2023 announce experienced match officials for inaugural season

Major League Cricket (MLC) has unveiled its elite panel of 11 match officials for the highly anticipated debut of America's first franchised professional cricket league.Major Leagu

thumb

PCB announce match officials panel for 2023/24 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced its panel of match officials for the 2023-24 extended cricket season, which will see the return of regional and departmental cricket afte

thumb

Match officials for Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test announced

During the coronavirus epidemic,the ICC allowed Test matches to be conducted with home umpires to reduce therisk of travel. Coronavirus has been eradicated by everyone's efforts, a

thumb

PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series

Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P

thumb

PCB names match officials for HBL PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced match officials and a star-studded commentary panel for the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The Pakistan Cricket

thumb

All female Match Official announced for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa will have an all-female lineup of match officials, which will be a milestone in the game.The International Cricket Council has co

thumb

Match officials announced for Pakistan v England Tests

Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the match control teams for the three matches of the ICC World Test Championship between Pakistan and Eng

thumb

Match Officials announced for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

The appointment of ICC officials for the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup Finals has been announced. Referees Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will play on the field during the 20

thumb

PCB Announce Match Officials for Pak & Eng T20i series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the match officials for the T20I home series against England, which is due to start on September 20.Muhammad Javed Ma

