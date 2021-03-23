
Marshall Ayub News
thumb

Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2

Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa

thumb

Mushfiqur tons up, Nayeem bags 8

The third round of BCL (Bangladesh Cricket League) has been highlighted by excellent perfomances from Mushfiqur Rahim and Nayeem Hasan on the first day.In the match between East Zo

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Top players who weren’t picked in Players' Draft this season

More than just the names and the experience, all the teams emphasized the importance the players of being in the game and inform performer in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier Lea

thumb

Marshall misses national players, eyes title win

One of consistent domestic performers in the country, Marshall Ayub, is missing the players of Bangladesh cricket team in National Cricket League (NCL). He is eyeing to win the NCL

