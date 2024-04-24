
Marcus Stoinis News
thumb

''Let younger kids take my spot'': Marcus Stoinis about losing his contract with Cricket Australia

Marcus Stoinis hammered an impressive 124 runs off just 63 balls to guide LSG to a 6 wicket victory over CSK, which propelled LSG into the top four of the points table. After playi

thumb

Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract

The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A

thumb

Yash Thakur's fifer burns Gujrat Titans by 33 runs

Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujrat Titans by 33 runs on Sunday (7th April). A superb spell from Yash Thakur saw LSG their maiden win over Gujrat Titans. Yash Thakur bowled a fantast

thumb

Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win

Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

thumb

He's been in the bed for the last week or two: Cummins reveals Zampa's fight with illness

Although Australia did not startwell in the World Cup, they are currently in a good position. After winningagainst Pakistan in the last match, they have reached the fourth position

thumb

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

thumb

Live: Australia bat first, Shubman Gill misses out for India

Australia have won the toss andelected to bat first against India in the high-voltage of the ongoing ICC WorldCup in Chennai on Sunday (October 8).India have been hit with a bigblo

thumb

Marcus Stoinis doubtful for Australia's opening match against India

Due to a hamstring injury hesustained in the first ODI against India in Mohali last month, Marcus Stoinisis questionable for Australia's opening match against India on October 8 in

thumb

ILT20 2024: List of retained and released cricketers

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)and International League T20 (ILT20) will be held at the same time. The ILT20has retained foreign star cricketers before the BPL draft list is made.

thumb

Akash Madhwal's five wicket haul helps MI booking their ticket for qualifier

Mumbai Indians thumped Lucknow Super Giants to reach the qualifier 2 with Gujrat Titans. They had beaten LSG by a huge margin of 81 runs to keep themself in the final race. Mumbai

