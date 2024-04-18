Major League Cricket News
"Rising cricket star Jake Fraser-McGurk signs with San Francisco Unicorns after standout IPL debut in MLC 2024"
Jake Fraser-McGurk, the rising Australian cricket star After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showcased his talent with a quickfire innings against
"Steven Smith Joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket Season 2: Exciting News for MLC Fans!"
Steven Smith, the Australian cricket star, has officially joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) team, the Washington Freedom, for the upcoming second season, starting on July 4. Th
ICC limits four overseas players in all new T20 leagues
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has sanctioned a limit of four international players (whether current orretired) in all new T20 competitions, with the remaining seven spots
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC
The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam
Jason Roy set to terminate ECB contract to play Major League Cricket in USA
England's top players, including Jason Roy, are considering the possibility of completing contract extensions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to accept lucr
Mustafizur Rahman rejects Major League Cricket proposal
The touch of the US dollar is nowdirectly in cricket. The United States is going to show a big surprise withMajor League Cricket. Mustafizur Rahman would get a hefty salary if he p
Mumbai Indians own New York franchise in Major League Cricket
Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, today announced the proposed addition of a fifth cricket franchise - MI New York - to the growing New York-based MI #OneFamily