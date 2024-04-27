LSG News
He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon
Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo
To keep taking wickets and bowling to a fresh batter made a huge difference for us: Henry
Matt Henry, the latest debutant for Lucknow Super Giants, believed that his team's ability to take wickets was crucial in their eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Luc
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
"I know my limitations and my strengths" - Yash Thakur
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur did a splendid job with the ball against Gujarat Titans, picking up the first fifer of this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year
Matt Henry replaces David Willey at LSG
The English paceman David Willey pulled out of IPL 2024 before even the inauguration of the tournament citing personal reasons. He was supposed to play for Lucknow Super Giants and
Rahul Dravid likely to join LSG as mentor in IPL 2024
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid is in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a possible role as their mentor in the upcoming 2024 IPL season.Accor
MSK Prasad becomes Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Consultant
On Thursday, the IPL franchise LucknowSuper Giants (LSG) announced that MSK Prasad, a former head of the BCCIselection committee, had joined the team as a strategic consultant. Aft
RCB decide not to renew Mike Hesson's contract, appoint Andy Flower as new head coach
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)have not renewed the contracts of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. Hesson was thehead coach of the team and Bangar was the director of cricket.The re
Gautam Gambhir likely to return to Kolkata Knight Riders
According to reports, former KKRcaptain Gautam Gambhir is close to making a spectacular comeback to the teamafter a six-year absence.The speculation about hispotential return to KK
"Misleading," KKR deny barring Mohun Bagan fans from Eden Gardens
The performance on the field wasnot satisfactory, and the controversy followed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)off the field as well. KKR are the life of Kolkata people in cricket,
LSG Captain KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023, doubtful for WTC finals
KL Rahul's participation in the final of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals looks extremely doubtful given his recent injury setback.Star India batsman KL Rahul
IPL 2023: LSG pacer Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fastbowler Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury on Sunday during the trainingsession and will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL)