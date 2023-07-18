
Lata Mondal News
thumb

Bangladesh women's cricket team expect sufficient spectators in future

People are not much crazy about womencricket in Bangladesh. And the opposite picture is the neighboring countryIndia. From support to remuneration – men’s cricket and women's crick

thumb

Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing

thumb

Khelaghar not have enough players to make playing XI in Women's DPL

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity isa team of 12 members. On top of that, they have lost 5 cricketers. So, they areunable to make the playing XI with 7 cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka

thumb

When we win, no questions arise: Salma Khatun

Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 9wickets in their second match in the Women's Asia Cup today. All-rounder SalmaKhatun says that the day was not Bangladesh's as they were defeated by

