lancashire News
Chris Green to join Lancashire for T20 Blast

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be available due to Cricket Australia obstructing Lyon to play white ball cricket during his time in England. However, Lancashire found a ab

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach

Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from

Nathan Lyon signs Lancashire for 2023-24 season

Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon has signed with Lancashire for the 2024 season. The 36-year-old will be available for all competitions throughout the summer.Experienced Australi

Watch: Jos Buttler turns superman to take an outrageous catch in Vitality T20 Blast 2023

A wicketkeeper plays a pivotal role in keeping the wickets throughout the innings. He needs to possess a truckload of concentration, focus and sheer will, such that he doesn't make

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Jos Buttler with an unplayable yorker in T20 Blast

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler in the T20 Blast at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The delivery was so good that Jos Buttler could no

Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme joins Lancashire for County Championship and T20 Blast

Lancashire have announced the double-signing of New Zealand internationals Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme ahead of the 2023 season.Lancashire have recruited New Zealand duo

Indian All-Rounder Washington Sundar plays for Lancashire this season

Lancashire have announced the signing of Indian all-rounders Washington Sundar for the current season. Washington, who is absent through injury, will join the team after rehab. Thi

Hasan Ali claims figures of 6/47 in County Championship

Pakistanpacer Hasan Ali produced a special performance for Lancashire injust his second match of County Championship. He returned figures 6/47 in the first innings against Gloucest

Jarvis retires from all forms of cricket

Zimbabwe pacer Kyle Jarvis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 32 only. He has been suffering from illnesses and injuries in the last year and a ha

Shreyas Iyer to represent Lancashire in Royal London Cup

India's right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to represent Lancashire for the Royal London Cup commencing in July. The 26-year-old cricketer who has been a regular feature i

Wasim wanted to take revenge on Donald after he had to take 20 stitches

Former Pakistan legendary pace bowler Wasim Akram has shared an interesting story about when he played in English county in his career’s early stage. He said he wanted to take reve

