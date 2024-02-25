Lahore Qalandars News
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Lahore Qalandars signs landmark deal with Zimbabwe cricket
Lahore Qalandars will set up a high-performance center in Harare to train up-and-coming Zimbabwe cricketers. According to a press release from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franc
Haris Rauf to lead as Lahore Qalandars announce squad in exhibition match against PCB XI
Right arm pacesetter Haris Rauf will captain Lahore Qalandars when they take on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI in a exhibition match on May 28 in Narowal.Celebrating Youm-e-Ta
Shaheen Afridi's, wife Ansha poses with PSL 2023 trophy
Lahore Qalandar's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the spotlight since yesterday (Saturday) as he sailed his side to victory in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super Leagu
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al
Shaheen Afridi played qualifier with fever, says Shahid Afridi
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi played against Multan Sultans in the qualifiers of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL) while suffering from a fever, Shahid Afrid
Shaheen Afridi can become an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, says Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a real all-rounder for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Paki
Billings impressed with Shaheen's leadership skills in PSL 8
Lahore Qalandars wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings praised skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his leadership during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).England cricke
Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi Kings from PSL playoffs
Shaheen Shah Afridi's first half century and four wickets were in vain as his defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost to 35-run Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Tue
PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars is first team to qualify for the playoffs
Lahore Qalandars cemented their place at the top of the 8-point Pakistan Super League (PSL) table with another impressive win over Multan Sultans.Lahore Qalandars have become the f
Rashid Khan praises on Shaheen Afridi's captaincy
Lahore Qalandars' spin wizard Rashid Khan praised his skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for being a supportive and struggling captain while leading his side in the Pakistan Super League
Fakhar Zaman hits most sixes in PSL history
The left-hander pulled off the feat with his 90th six, the highest by any batsman in tournament history. He passed Kamran Akmal in breaking that record.Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zama